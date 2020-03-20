Netflix And YouTube Lower Streaming Quality To Boost Europe’s Creaking Internet Connections

Netflix is reducing streaming quality across Europe to lower strain on the internet as more people … [+] stay indoors amid coronavirus lockdowns

© 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP

Topline: Netflix and YouTube will temporarily lower streaming quality in Europe to reduce the overload on internet service providers, as coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing prompts more people to work remotely and entertain themselves indoors.

Both companies agreed to reduce their streaming bitrate to avoid internet gridlock, as streaming on the platforms account for substantial internet usage.

The moves follow discussions between Youtube and Netflix CEOs, and European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, this week.

Netflix says it will lower its video quality, in a move that will reduce its data consumption across Europe by 25%. High definition streaming can use three times more data per hour than standard definition.

A higher bit rate means images appear clearer on the screen, meaning users across Europe could have to forgo data-intensive HD and 4K streaming across their favourite shows.

Alphabet’s YouTube is following suit, after Breton spoke with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

All European traffic will be switched to standard definition by default, instead of high definition, for at least 30 days.

Crucial comment: Breton tweeted on Friday: “I welcome the very prompt action that Netflix has taken to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the COVID19 crisis while maintaining a good experience for users

“CEO @reedhastings demonstrates a strong sense of responsibility.”

He also praised Pichai and Wojcicki for taking action.

Key background: Unprecedented measures to keep millions of people indoors in efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus has seen a spike in internet usage in Europe, with providers Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom among those reporting a surge in usage, particularly as more people work from home. Breton was moved to act to prevent overload on internet service providers and earlier this week urged users to switch to standard definition to “secure internet access for all.”

In numbers: Telecoms group Vodafone said this week that it had seen a 30% rise in internet traffic, while internet provider TalkTalk recorded a 20% surge since Monday, the BBC reported.

Source