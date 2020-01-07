Netflix Drops Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ Trailer: Here Are Some Questions

Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen will be co-hosting the Goop … [+] Lab show on Netflix. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for goop)

When you use the word “lab,” it may raise expectations that science will somehow be involved, unless of course you are referring to a Labrador retriever. So, now that it’s been revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix show will be called “The Goop Lab,” the question is will real science be present and accounted for, assuming that dogs with short, thick, oily coats won’t be the focus?

Well, take a look at the promotional trailer for this “lab” that premiers on January 24 on Netflix. But before you watch the following video, beware that Paltrow uses two naughty words, one that rhymes with “garbage truck” and the other with “pop a zit”:

Does what’s presented in trailer sound like real science to you? Energy healing? Exorcisms? Psychedelics? Psychic mediums? The last of these is not a shirt size, but someone who claims to be able to communicate with spirits. Not the alcoholic drinks, mind you, but non-physical beings. Don’t you just feel the science oozing out like, well, goop?

As you can see during the trailer, Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen, a co-host of the show with Paltrow, tries to explains, “What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary.” Seem out there? What exactly does that mean? Sticking your head in elephant manure is out there and pretty scary. Does that deserve to be explored? Keep in mind that neither Loehnen nor Paltrow are health professionals or scientists, although Paltrow did play the partner of Tony Stark in the Avengers movies.

Then, the trailer includes snippets of people saying, “this is dangerous”, “it’s unregulated”, and “should I be scared?” Ummm, this is sounding a bit like wilderness reality shows such as Survivor, Naked and Afraid, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Dangerous and unregulated are the reasons why a number of people have expressed concerns about Goop and the upcoming show. For example, @indyfromspace thought of something that rhymes with Goop:

In the following tweet, @AmandaRosenberg reacted to a promotional photo of Paltrow standing in what appears to be a gigantic vagina:

Speaking of gigantic. Other like Tim Caulfield, LLB, LLM, a Professor of Law at the University of Alberta and author of the book Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything? and Jen Gunter, MD, gynecologist and women’s health writer, wondered aloud why Netflix was lending its gigantic platform to this six-episode series:

Yeah, Netflix is going forward with this series even though many real scientists and health professionals have continued to raise concerns about what the Goop website has said and sold. I have already written for Forbes about how the website has included articles with dubious content such as encouraging you to put stones in your vagina and telling you that “iodine supports your immune system in fending off invaders and improves your immunity so you’re less susceptible to symptoms and illness, the iodine itself repels viruses and bacteria.”

It’s also sold “what-the-bleep” products such as a $135 Implant O-Rama System At-Home Coffee Enema. Yes, you heard that correctly: coffee that goes up your butt. As you probably know, that’s not where coffee typically goes. Imagine going to a coffee shop and being asked, “do you want that in a paper or ceramic cup,” and responding, “well, actually.”

This is just a sampling of the claims, advice, and products on the Goop website that aren’t supported by those things called facts and science. In fact, such pseudoscience could, in words of the trailer, actually be “scary” and “dangerous.” Imagine what could happen if you put jade eggs in your vagina, which then caused damage or an infection. Would the Goop Lab then take of you? What if you actually believed that iodine could repel viruses and bacteria (which it can’t) and then failed to get proper treatment for a bad infection? Or how about being convinced that you had a parasite and ending up drinking nothing but goat’s milk for eight days? Things get even more dicey when bogus remedies are used by people with life-threatening medical conditions such as cancer as my colleague Vicky Forster covers in a concurrent article for Forbes.

The “unregulated” in the trailer probably refers to the fact that many “wellness” stuff remains unregulated and not scientifically tested. As @annamerlan indicates in the tweet here, Goop did pay a $145,000 settlement after California regulators began investigating accusations that Goop had unsubstantiated claims on its website:

After this settlement, in June 2018, Goop instituted a “rating system,” for the articles on its website, which according to Nicole Clark, writing for Vice, went something like this:

For Your Enjoyment: There probably aren’t going to be peer-reviewed studies about this concept, but it’s fun, and there’s real merit in that.

Ancient Modality: This practice is nearly as old as time — many find value in it, even if modern-day research hasn’t caught up yet (it’s possible the practice will never attract its attention).

Speculative but Promising: There’s momentum behind this concept, though it needs more research to elucidate exactly what’s at work.

Supported by Science: There’s sound science for the value of this concept and the promise of more evidence to come soon that may prove its impact.

Rigorously Tested: The validity of this concept is pretty much undisputed within the world of M.D.’s, D.O.’s, N.D.’s, and Ph.D.’s.

Does this rating system even make scientific sense? For the first category, imagine a lawyer saying, “I am going to try this new argument for your case, just for enjoyment, just for fun.” Or what if someone repairing your car, the airplane that you are about to fly, or the international space station revealed that he or she left a ferret somewhere inside the machinery just for fun? Or a doctor saying, “we are going do these tests and procedures for enjoyment and that tee-hee on the table is your gall bladder.” The second category, “Ancient Modality” is confusingly vague and basically says that something is really, really old, and many may “find value in it.” That basically describes dirt. And maybe a bunch of rocks. The third classification “Speculative but Promising” also is quite vague, referencing only momentum, which doesn’t mean much. Car exhaust has had a lot of momentum for the past century, for example. That doesn’t mean that you should start inhaling it. The last two categories are a little clearer, although N.D.’s don’t quite fit into the world of the others listed there.

So Goop doesn’t seem to have a great track record of really incorporating science or self-policing itself, which doesn’t seem to bode well for the show. Moreover, the whole concept of something calling itself a “lab,” and trying “unregulated”, “scary”, and “out there” things on people seems reminiscent of a term that’s been used in past. It’s something that has occurred throughout different parts of history. It’s a reason why today’s regulations exist. Let’s see what could be? Hmm. Could it be “unapproved human experimentation”?

It’s not clear what protocols the show went through to recruit its participants and to build its scripts, how exactly people will try different “out there and scary” things, how participants will be protected, and how results and findings will be reported. Perhaps the show went through appropriate approval processes for human subjects research. Nevertheless, even if the show did end up using appropriate protections, safeguards, and scientific methods, “The Goop Lab” should clearly and properly convey these to the audience. Otherwise, viewers may leave with the impression that anyone can just try anything on anyone without proper safeguards and proper scientific methods.

Then, there’s the reporting of results. How will “The Goop Lab” handle that? Reporting health results is not the same as revealing what happens after a person got a makeover. Just showing the people who supposedly benefited from energy healing, exorcisms, psychedelics, or whatever else they try without showing everyone who was exposed to these “methods” can be very misleading. Heck, if you look hard enough, you could probably find at least one person who feels better after shoving his or her head into elephant manure.

Will Netflix’s televising of “The Goop Lab” be yet another thing fueling the growth of pseudoscience? Of course, as we saw with the movie Avengers: End Game, a trailer doesn’t always match the real show, so it is difficult to comment further on what “The Goop Lab” will really be like before the first episode airs. I am reaching out to Netflix, Goop, and Paltrow for further comment and will provide updates accordingly. In the meantime, remember, these days, just because something calls itself a lab doesn’t mean that it uses science. When it comes to science, it can actually end up being a dog.

