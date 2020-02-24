Netflix India Tests Out A Cheap Introductory Plan Ahead Of Disney Plus’ Launch

After revoking the offer that allowed new users to enjoy a free first month, Netflix India has introduced a plan which allows new subscribers to enjoy their first month of subscription for just Rs 5 (USD 0.069). The offer, now in its introductory testing phase, will be available to a select number of new subscribers and unavailable to existing customers.

After the expiry of the first 30 days, the users can opt to sign up for any of Netflix’s current plans: the Rs 199 (USD 2.76) mobile-only plan, the Rs 499 (USD 6.93) single screen-only plan, the Rs 649 (USD 9.01) double screen standard plan and the Rs 799 (USD 11.10) four screen premium plan. Netflix, however, has not released an end date to the test phase of the Rs 5 plan, that was introduced on February 21. The streaming service had also used a similar test plan before introducing its mobile-only plan in July 2018. It is possible that the plan will be made available to all new subscribers in the near future.

“This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

In the Netflix Q2 2019 Earnings Interview, Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, had made it clear how India continues to be a crucial market for the streaming giant. He noted that Netflix has been seeing “nice steady increases in engagement with our Indian viewers that we think we can keep building on. Growth in that country is a marathon, so we’re in it for the long haul.” The company’s CEO Reed Hastings’ aggressive Rs 3,000 crore investment in producing Indian original content also proves the streaming service’s stake in the Indian streaming market which is all set to get even bigger as analysts foresee a steep growth in India’s online subscribers from the current base of 300 million to 500 million by 2023.

2019-2020 saw the release of Netflix-backed feature films like The Sky Is Pink, Super Deluxe and Made In China and their newest originals to garner widescale popularity include What the Love, Jamtara, Yeh Ballet, and Taj Mahal 1989.

While Netflix continues to be more expensive than India’s other streaming services like the Disney caked-Hotstar, Zee5, Balaji Telefilms, and even Amazon Prime Video. Netflix’s Rs 5 plan also comes barely a month before Hotstar is set to relaunch as Hotstar Disney Plus on March 29, wherein Disney Plus’ benefits and contents will be bundled with Hotstar’s premium plans that are priced at Rs 365 (USD 5.07) and Rs 999 (USD 13.89) annually.

