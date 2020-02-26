Netflix Introduces Top 10 To Let Us Know What People Are Watching

media center blog, “In addition to the overall top 10 list, you’ll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs.” They continue, “Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list – or when searching for specific shows or films.”

The platform has already tried introducing these lists as a test to parts of Canada and Mexico over the last six months, but the lists haven’t been seen in the states. Tuesday’s top shows include Love is Blind in the number one spot followed by Narcos: Mexico, Locke & Key, Gentefied, Better Call Saul, Babies, and The Office. Top movies include The Last Thing He Wanted, The Foreigner, A Haunted House, Girl on the Third Floor, and To All The Boys Sequel. So far the content on the lists shows a mix of original and nonoriginal content as well as new and older titles. etflix has been famously reluctant to share viewership data in the past. Many streaming companies have shied away from releasing overall viewership numbers or even break downs of what is performing well on the platform. While this new system doesn’t reveal total streaming numbers, it does give insight into what people are gravitating to and more information than has been available in the past.

The position of the top ten bar on the page will vary from user to user depending on how relevant the algorithm believes the shows and films are to the individual. The bar will also be updated daily.

