Netflix Reports Record Viewership For Original Programming—After Changing Its Definition Of What A ‘View’ Is

Fantasy series “The Witcher” was viewed by 76 million households, according to Netflix.

NETFLIX

In its fourth quarter results, Netflix busted out some impressive viewership stats. According to the streamer, 76 million households tuned into fantasy series The Witcher. The company projected that 56 million viewers would watch the second season of psychological thriller You in its first four weeks. Michael Bay’s 6 Underground was watched by 83 million accounts.

Some of those viewers sat through the whole thing. Some only for two minutes.

Netflix has come under criticism for tightly controlling access to viewer data – restricting even the information that a show’s creator sees. Now, Netflix is changing the way that data is reported.

The company told investors that it will change how it counts the number of household members viewing a particular movie or TV show. Previously, a member of the household had watched 70% of a particular episode or film in order to be part of the overall tally. Now, it’ll count as anyone who spent at least 2 minutes watching as a viewer.

According to Netflix, two minutes of view time is “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.” The company also admitted that this metric boosts their numbers by 35% on average.

“Every company that gives you different metrics is doing so to spin its data in the most favorable light,” says Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.

The method is not without precedent. Netflix pointed to the BBC, the New York Times and YouTube as outlets with similar methodologies. “This way, short and long titles are treated equally, leveling the playing field for all types of our content,” the company told investors.

Pachter also took issue with how Netflix relied on Google searches to demonstrate that its fantasy title The Witcher was more popular than The Mandalorian on Disney+. Google search is not necessarily a proxy of popularity, Pachter said. It may well be evidence that viewers are unaware that The Witcher is a Netflix show.

How The Witcher actually fared versus The Mandalorian will come into clearer focus when Disney reports its quarterly earnings on February 4.