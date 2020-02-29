Netflix Reveals Its Vesemir Actor For ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, And It Isn’t Mark Hamill

Killing Eve

Earlier this month, Netflix came out with a rather large list of new and returning cast members for The Witcher season 2. But curiously missing from the group was a major character that should almost certainly appear next season, Vesemir, the “mentor” Witcher that seemed like he should have a significant role to play in season 2, if the books continued to be a guide.

Now, Netflix has just announced who will be playing Vesemir, and no, the long-running hopes and dreams of fans to cast Star Wars’ Mark Hamill in the part did not pan out. But the actor they got seems very solid regardless.

That would be Kim Bodnia, seen above in the role you probably know him for the most, Konstantin in Killing Eve. Bodnia is Danish, which isn’t exactly Polish, I suppose, but European all the same (IMDB says he has “Polish and Russian ancestry”). I can already see him doing a good job as Vesemir, just based on seeing him in Killing Eve thus far.

So, what happened to the Mark Hamill idea?

It’s hard to say how much he was actually considered and how far they may have got with him. The last report we heard about Hamill was that he had literally been offered the role of Vesemir, but we may never know if that was true or not.

The Hamill idea evolved to be more than just fantasy fan casting when Hamill spoke about the part openly, joking that he didn’t know what it was, but that he was interested. This sparked some apparent interest in showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who posted about it cryptically on Twitter and had this to say in interviews when asked about Hamill:

“Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project. We have not contacted his agent yet because we’re not casting the role quite yet, but that being said, I am loving what’s happening on the internet. And I’m loving all of the fan reaction to it. Obviously, we’ve seen what a huge fanbase The Witcher has, and to add that to a Star Wars fanbase… it makes my mind explode a little bit.”

Hamill boasted an additional connection with Witcher actor Joey Batey (Jaskier) as both were on the show Knightfall. So despite this being a mostly fan-driven campaign, it did not seem out of the realm of possibility that it could actually happen.

Who knows what happened. Maybe Hamill or Hissrich will talk about it eventually, but we don’t know if Hamill turned down the role, or if the show thought Bodnia would simply be better for the part.

I do think it may have been the right call to pick a less iconic actor for Vesemir rather than Luke Skywalker himself, and yet I suppose everyone said the same thing about Henry Cavill, an A-lister playing Geralt, and we know how well that turned out.

I am sure that Bodnia will be great as Vesemir, as interesting as it could have been to see Hamill in that role instead. We’ll find out next winter once he hits the screen.

