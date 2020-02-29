Home Technology Netflix Reveals Its Vesemir Actor For ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, And It Isn’t Mark Hamill
Technology

Netflix Reveals Its Vesemir Actor For ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, And It Isn’t Mark Hamill

written by Forbes February 29, 2020
Netflix Reveals Its Vesemir Actor For ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, And It Isn’t Mark Hamill
Killing Eve

Killing Eve

AMC

Earlier this month, Netflix came out with a rather large list of new and returning cast members for The Witcher season 2. But curiously missing from the group was a major character that should almost certainly appear next season, Vesemir, the “mentor” Witcher that seemed like he should have a significant role to play in season 2, if the books continued to be a guide.

Now, Netflix has just announced who will be playing Vesemir, and no, the long-running hopes and dreams of fans to cast Star Wars’ Mark Hamill in the part did not pan out. But the actor they got seems very solid regardless.

That would be Kim Bodnia, seen above in the role you probably know him for the most, Konstantin in Killing Eve. Bodnia is Danish, which isn’t exactly Polish, I suppose, but European all the same (IMDB says he has “Polish and Russian ancestry”). I can already see him doing a good job as Vesemir, just based on seeing him in Killing Eve thus far.

So, what happened to the Mark Hamill idea?

It’s hard to say how much he was actually considered and how far they may have got with him. The last report we heard about Hamill was that he had literally been offered the role of Vesemir, but we may never know if that was true or not.

The Hamill idea evolved to be more than just fantasy fan casting when Hamill spoke about the part openly, joking that he didn’t know what it was, but that he was interested. This sparked some apparent interest in showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who posted about it cryptically on Twitter and had this to say in interviews when asked about Hamill:

“Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project. We have not contacted his agent yet because we’re not casting the role quite yet, but that being said, I am loving what’s happening on the internet. And I’m loving all of the fan reaction to it. Obviously, we’ve seen what a huge fanbase The Witcher has, and to add that to a Star Wars fanbase… it makes my mind explode a little bit.”

2019 Comic-Con International - Netflix's ″The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance″ Panel

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Mark Hamill accepts the Icon award during the Netflix’s “The Dark … [+] Crystal: Age Of Resistance” Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Hamill boasted an additional connection with Witcher actor Joey Batey (Jaskier) as both were on the show Knightfall. So despite this being a mostly fan-driven campaign, it did not seem out of the realm of possibility that it could actually happen.

Who knows what happened. Maybe Hamill or Hissrich will talk about it eventually, but we don’t know if Hamill turned down the role, or if the show thought Bodnia would simply be better for the part.

I do think it may have been the right call to pick a less iconic actor for Vesemir rather than Luke Skywalker himself, and yet I suppose everyone said the same thing about Henry Cavill, an A-lister playing Geralt, and we know how well that turned out.

I am sure that Bodnia will be great as Vesemir, as interesting as it could have been to see Hamill in that role instead. We’ll find out next winter once he hits the screen.

Follow me on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. Pre-order my new sci-fi novel Herokiller, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Google Fiber Discontinues TV Service For New Customers

February 5, 2020

Have Scientists Cracked One Of The Biggest Mysteries...

December 6, 2019

Beware New ‘Support Greta Thunberg’ Campaign: It Is...

December 20, 2019

Airport Security Shocker As 97% Of World’s Top...

February 7, 2020

The Oceans Are A Melting Pot Of Microbes

December 29, 2019

‘Borderlands 3’ Feels Great Now And All It...

February 16, 2020

This Cannabis Entrepreneur Says He’s First In The...

January 13, 2020

‘Fortnite’ Now Has An Official Competitive Circuit For...

January 22, 2020

Maximizing Returns From Digital Investments: Part One —...

January 14, 2020

The Second Generation Naim Mu-so Qb Sounds Even...

January 1, 2020