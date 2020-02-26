Home Finance Netflix, Zoom, And Clorox Shares Rise While Markets Swing Wildly Amid Coronavirus Fears
written by Forbes February 26, 2020
As companies and consumers brace for impact, these three stocks bucked the trend and ended the … [+] trading day in the black.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topline: As global markets continued to reel on Wednesday, losing half a percentage point after the CDC warned that Americans should brace for major disruptions caused by the spreading coronavirus, these three stocks are bucking the bearish trend and could be headed for major gains if the global outbreak continues to worsen.

  • Zoom: The videoconference software maker, which offers a suite of products designed to make remote work easier, gained 5% this week, ending the trading day on Wednesday at a share price of $106.88, a new all-time high. 
  • Investors will be watching Zoom carefully in the lead-up to its earnings report early next month to see if the company’s management will address any boost it may have seen as a result of the coronavirus threat. 
  • Netflix: After falling with the rest of the market on Tuesday, the streaming giant made a major comeback Wednesday morning, rising 4.8% to a price of $377.59 per share and holding relatively steady.
  • Year to date, Netflix has seen its stock grow by more than 15%; it’s been bolstered by significant gains in international subscribers.
  • Clorox: Shares of this consumer staple, which makes personal care products and trashbags in addition to bleaches and cleaners, have jumped 2% to $168 since the close of markets last week. 
  • Clorox could see a boost as retailers stock up on products around coronavirus threats; CFO Kevin Jacobsen told investors earlier this month that the company is “taking up inventory levels to be prepared for the potential increase in demand for some of our bleach products.”

Big number: The Dow has lost more than 2,000 points, or 7%, over the last three trading days and the S&P 500 has fallen 7% from last week’s record high as investor fears over the global health crisis finally come to light in the market.

Key background: As the U.S. braces for what the CDC has warned will be a major public health event, businesses around the world are already feeling the crunch. Airline travel has taken a major hit, as have hotels and the entertainment industry in Asia. In a research note, UBS chief investment officer Mark Haefele suggested that investors looking to ride out the sell-off should consider “stay-at-home stocks—in sectors like e-commerce, gaming, and food delivery—which we would expect to see increased demand in case of quarantine measures.” 

Crucial quote: “What’s unique about this downturn is its catalyst is not one that’s driven by financials, it’s driven by fear and anxiety,” says financial advisor Gregory Sarian, CEO of Sarian Strategic Partners. Sarian also notes that given the market’s relatively steady performance over the last 15 months, characterized by reliable growth in tech stocks like Google and Amazon, many investors may have been lulled into a “false sense of security” in advance of this week’s sell-off.  

Tangent: Pharmaceutical stocks like Gilead Sciences, which began a clinical trial of an experimental coronavirus treatment this week, and Novavax, which reported “progress” in its own efforts to develop a vaccine, were also in the spotlight on Wednesday. The $94-billion (market cap) Gilead jumped 6.5%, and Novavax, which has a market cap of just under $300 million, saw a 15% boost. 

Source

