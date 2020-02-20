Home Technology Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon: Resleeved’ Anime Series Gets A Release Date And First Images
Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon: Resleeved’ Anime Series Gets A Release Date And First Images

written by Forbes February 20, 2020
Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon: Resleeved’ Anime Series Gets A Release Date And First Images
You can read my spoiler-free review here.

But Season 2 of Altered Carbon isn’t the last you’ll see of the dystopian cyberpunk universe on Netflix in 2020. Less than a month later, an anime Altered Carbon series lands on Netflix.

The official release date for the anime, aptly titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved, is March 19th, 2020, just about three weeks after the live-action show returns. &nbsp;Cowboy Bebop&nbsp;writer Dai Sato is the show’s creator.

As you can see, this looks like a Samurai version of Altered Carbon. Katanas, Japanese armor, the whole aesthetic is very Eastern and doesn’t quite have that cyberpunk vibe, at least in these images. I think it looks great (though of course people are complaining in the Twitter thread).

Now make an animated Witcher show to go along with the Henry Cavill live-action version, Netflix. You know you want to.

Altered Carbon Netflix Anime

An animated ‘Altered Carbon’ show is coming to Netflix this March.

Credit: Netflix

