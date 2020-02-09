Netflix’s ‘Locke And Key’ Is A Surprisingly Unique, Enjoyable Mystery

Locke and Key

Another weekend, another new Netflix show to binge. This time it’s Locke and Key, an adaptation of a famed graphic novel from author Joe Hill, and a series that has been dragging its feet in getting adapted with a few different failed attempts thus far.

Well, something finally worked out, and this time, unlike a doomed FOX pilot years ago, Joe Hill himself was directly involved in writing his own series for Netflix, and the result is…something that I ended up liking far more than I imagined I would.

Usually, the “mysterious old house has secrets” concept is either a ghost horror story, or something more focused on children like The House with a Clock in the Walls. And on its face, a story about three kids who find magic keys hidden in the old family house they’ve inherited seems like the latter. But in practice, this is something, something quite a bit darker, and it feels entirely unique to me.

I cannot speak for how Locke and Key has adapted the source material as I’ve never read it. I went into this with fresh eyes and no expectations, though I have heard that comic fans are pleased with this adaptation overall.

The story follows the Lockes, who move from Seattle to a small town in Massachusetts after their guidance counselor father is killed by a disturbed student from his school. Soon, they realize that the Locke family home, a sprawling mansion, is full of secret, whispering keys that call out to them to be found. The keys seek out the children in particular, Tyler, the oldest, Kinsey, also in high school with Tyler, and Bode, the youngest, who is the first to discover the keys and what they can do.

The keys are sort of like object-based superpowers that do a wide and strange variety of things. One key lights things on fire. One key can let you open a door and travel anywhere you’ve been or seen. One key unlocks a dangerous mirror world that will probably kill you. One key opens a door where if you step through it, you turn into a badly animated CGI ghost that can fly around as you leave your body behind.

The most interesting key is probably the “Head Key,” (mild spoilers) where you insert it in the back of someone’s neck and a door appears, where you can then walk directly into their brain that is organized in some way based on their personality. Bode’s brain is a playroom, Kinsey’s brain is a mall. You can view memories there, but it’s more than that. Tyler figures out that if he throws a book into his brain door, he then remembers everything from that book in real life. Kinsey discovers a “fear monster” in her own brain, a remnant from when her father was murdered when she was in the house, and she drags it out of her door and buries in the real-life woods, which alters her personality. It’s a really cool and creative exploration of the concept.

There is, of course, a larger threat that means the kids can’t just play around with the keys endlessly. There’s a beautiful woman trapped in the well near the house when they get there, who Bode accidentally lets out and she tricks him into giving her the Anywhere Key. The rest of the series has her tormenting the family in an effort to get the rest of the keys acquire the one she wants the most, the Omega key, purpose unknown.

Looming over all of this is the existence of a never-seen key that can alter how a person looks, so you know that’s going to come up eventually as you watch, and naturally, it does by the end. I pride myself in being able to predict twists and turns in series like this, and while I did nail some of them in Locke and Key, the show genuinely kept surprising me right up until the last few minutes of its finale.

Locke and Key does a great job of solving a lot of mysteries here in this first season to the viewer’s satisfaction, and yet leaves the door open with a significant cliffhanger that demands another season, and there are still important mysteries to be solved in the past as well, as we barely even have a sense of the true nature of this grand magic key-based conflict by the end. Netflix needs to greenlight a second season here, and hopefully just finish the full adaptation, as there’s little point going halfway through and stopping with something like this.

With no connection to the source material, I had little reason to be excited about this series, but I thought the show was great, and you would be wise to check it out for yourself.

