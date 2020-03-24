Netflix’s Streaming Quality Cuts: Here’s What Viewers Are Seeing

Netflix has halved the bandwidth on its highest quality streams

Netflix has halved amount the bandwidth its 4K Ultra HD streams consume, as part of announced plans to ease internet congestion during the Coronavirus crisis.

Last week, the EU called on Netflix and other streaming video providers to cut the amount of internet bandwidth their services used to avoid broadband networks being overwhelmed.

It now seems those measures have been implemented in the UK, with Netflix’s Ultra HD 4K streams now using half the bandwidth they were last week.

The screenshot below was taken by Jon Honeyball, owner of high-tech product testing laboratory Woodleyside IT Ltd. It shows the data rate of Netflix’s 4K streams being displayed on a Samsung smart television:

Netflix’s Ultra HD streams now use half the bandwidth they did previously

Jon Honeyball, Woodleyside IT Ltd

The screenshot shows the streaming bandwidth used is 7.6Mbits/sec, half the 15.3Mbits/sec rate that was being used on the same streams last week, according to Honeyball.

Honeyball says the 4K picture quality remains “perfectly watchable, just not quite as crisp as usual”.

“Something like BBC Planet stuff doesn’t have that same ‘fall through the screen’ sharpness,” he adds.

It’s not clear whether ordinary HD streams, which will be used by the vast majority of Netflix’s worldwide customer base, have also been downgraded. Netflix said last week that it was aiming to reduce overall bandwidth consumption by 25%.

“In normal circumstances, we have many (sometimes dozens) of different streams for a single title within each resolution,” the company’s VP of Content Delivery, Ken Florance, wrote in a blog post last week. “In Europe, for the next 30 days, within each category we’ve simply removed the highest bandwidth streams. If you are particularly tuned into video quality you may notice a very slight decrease in quality within each resolution. But you will still get the video quality you paid for.”

