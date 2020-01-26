New Coach, New And Recurring Problems: What Is Going Wrong For FC Barcelona Under Setien?

VALENCIA, SPAIN – JANUARY 25: Coach Quique Setien of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander … [+] match between Valencia v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de Mestalla on January 25, 2020 in Valencia Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Replacing Ernesto Valverde this month, Quique Setien pulled off two unconvincing wins at the FC Barcelona helm before crashing down to earth in Saturday’s humbling 2-0 defeat away at Valencia.

But what is going wrong for the Catalans under their new coach? Analyzed further below, some issues were already there when he showed up at the Camp Nou while others have emerged in his attempts to impose a new system.

Fragility on the road

Unbeaten at home, the Blaugrana have succumbed to four away losses while accumlating a paltry 15 from 33 possible points. Three of these obviously under Valverde, Setien has now had an immediate taste of this worrying occurence in the most brutal of fashions.

Falling behind

As Mundo Deportivo’s Sergi Sole pointed out, Barça have fallen a goal behind in at least 11 matches thus far in this campaign. Eight of them in the league and seven away from the Camp Nou, the team has only come back to win on four occasions which have been in the Champions League against Inter, Ibiza in the Copa del Rey and Betis and Leganes domestically.

In six days, Setien has experienced this twice at lowly Ibiza midweek and now to Valencia when Barça were unable to muster any sort of reply past Jaume Domenech.

Leaking goals

Conceding three in three matches under Setien, the 25 goals Barça have allowed past them after 21 games in a La Liga term are the most since 2003/2004.

Were it not for the heroics of Ter Stegen, who made more saves in the opening half hour yesterday than any other ‘keeper thus far in 2019/2020, this amount could have easily been touching 30.

A lack of an efficient passing game

“Positionally, there are things we need to correct – we’ve made a lot of pointless passes,” Setien admitted post match. Choosing Arthur over Arturo Vidal, the Brazilian and Frenkie de Jong kept possession well but were wasteful and unable to find the front line from deep with either long or through balls.

Much has been made of Setien’s men either exceeding or coming close to a 1,000 passes, but not many of these are vertical.

In the first half, Arthur had the perfect chance to play Messi into the box while the score was still tied at 0-0 yet fluffed his lines terribly.

Filling the ‘9’ hole left by Luis Suarez

Messi is clearly missing the presence of his on and off-field best friend, meaning Barça must make use of what remains the January transfer window to find someone worthy of filling his boots for the next four months.

The best possible three in the backline

If Setien wants to deploy a back three, he must find his best combination of players. Top performer Clement Lenglet has been curiously snubbed in favour of a flat-footed Samuel Umtiti that looks lost, while Sergi Roberto has had good form constructed under Valverde brought to an abrupt halt.

This has led to the right flank failing to function at all. Whereas before Roberto flew up and down it providing for Messi, he is struggling alongside 17-year-old wonderkid Ansu Fati and neither seems to understand their function.

The players are confused by what Setien wants

What has just been said of Roberto and Fati is representitive of a common theme.

“It’s possible that we haven’t conveyed the concepts as clearly as possible or things need to be understood in a different way,” Setien stated post-match.

Heading forward with a Copa del Rey last 16 clash with Leganes on Tuesday, Setien has just a couple of days to try and rectify this.

