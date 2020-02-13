New Coronavirus, COVID-19, Counting Method Leads To Jump In Cases, Deaths

A doctor puts a swab taken from a woman into a tube for SARS-CoV-2 testing in a fever clinic in … [+] Yinan county in east China’s Shandong province Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The disease caused by the new coronavirus has been officially named by the World Health Organisation as Covid-19 on 11 February. (Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

If you look at the surging numbers, it may seem like the past 24 hours or so have been the worst day yet for the ongoing new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. But before you jump to conclusions, wait for it, wait for it, there may be an alternative explanation.

Compared to Tuesday, the number of reported cases on Wednesday jumped by 14,840, bringing the total for the outbreak to over 60,000. And the death count increased by 242, leaving the total mortality count to 1,357.

Here Sky News Australia reported these grim numbers:

This may seem like time for your favorite expletive accompanied by the word “oh.” However, keep in mind that this news doesn’t necessarily mean that suddenly so many more people got infected or died within the span of a day. Instead, these surges apparently are due to changes in the way officials in China’s Hubei Province are counting cases, according to Weizhen Tan, reporting for CNBC. Hubei Province is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak and where most cases so far have occurred.

Don’t assume that a change in counting methods automatically means that officials have been trying to hide the number of cases and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak. Counting disease cases is rarely as simple as The Count makes counting out to be on Sesame Street. One issue is diagnosing a case. Some health problems are easier to recognize. For example, harpoon injuries tend to be relatively straightforward, at least from an initial identification standpoint. The test of whether you have a harpoon in your back is usually asking the question “is that a harpoon in your back?” A “yes” answer may clinch the diagnosis.

But many diseases are much more challenging to detect. A simple question won’t work with diagnosing COVID-19. The outbreak was very hard to contain because it took a while for doctors to recognize that they were dealing with something very different. It’s not as if a patient walks in with COVID-19 spelled out on his or her forehead. The typical symptoms, which may include a fever, a cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, or weakness, are really non-specific. Think about how many different things can cause such symptoms, ranging from something on Netflix to the flu, depending on how severe the symptoms are and how long you can go with such symptoms before even seeing a doctor.

A chest x-ray or chest CT may provide more information but is far from definitive. Some of those infected with the COVID-19 virus ended up developing pneumonia, which is a very general term for inflammation, fluid, and gunk in the air sacs of your lungs. On a CT, a pneumonia looks like “ground glass” or a “whitish” area in one or both of your lungs.

Lots of things can cause pneumonia, including many different types of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. And yes, the flu can also result in pneumonia. So, the only way to know for sure if someone has COVID-19 is to test specimens from the person’s respiratory tract for presence of the virus.

Previously, officials were only counting those patients who had a positive test for the novel coronavirus. The trouble is not every doctor may have access to such a test. In fact, this virus is so new that there wasn’t even a readily available test in the U.S. until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on February 4 that it was granting emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel. A EUA is not just a set of vowels strung together. It means that the FDA deemed the need for this test to be so urgent that it could bypass some of the usual regulatory requirements and evaluation.

Last week, the CDC did announce that they are shipping these test kits to laboratories in the U.S. and around the world. Since this COVID-19 test hasn’t gone through as rigorous evaluation as most other tests on the market have had to, it is not quite clear yet how accurate these test may be.

In fact, as this CNBC report shows, there have been concerns that the tests are not yielding positive results for people who are actually infected with the COVID-19 virus:

With many potential cases going untested, limiting case counts to those who test positive undoubtedly underestimates the number of cases. So, Hubei officials are now reportedly including in their counts patients who have had symptoms and a CT scan with findings suggestive of the disease as well. These looser criteria then seem to have led to the revised greater case and death counts from Wednesday.

Ah, but looser is not always better. While broadening the count criteria may catch more untested cases, it can also start lumping in people who never had COVID-19 but instead had something like the flu. Might this inappropriately inflate numbers? Potentially.

All of this is a reminder that case counts during an outbreak or epidemic are frequently rough estimates and not exact numbers, unless you are talking about something like harpoon injuries. It’s especially challenging that COVID-19 is still a rather mysterious virus and disease. No one knows for sure what percentage of people infected end up developing different types of symptoms. Heck, the disease didn’t even have an official name until Tuesday, which means that we don’t have to keep referring to it as “that new coronavirus that isn’t the same coronavirus that causes more mild cold-like symptoms or the one that causes SARS.”

Source