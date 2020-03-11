New ‘Dracula’ Film Announced With Director Karyn Kusama Attached

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Karyn Kusama speaks onstage during the Free The Work Launch at … [+] NeueHouse Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Free The Work)

Fresh off the success of Leigh Whannell’s box-office hit The Invisible Man, Universal is partnering with Blumhouse on another adaptation of a classic monster property: Dracula. It was announced today that Jason Blum’s Blumhouse will be moving forward with an adaptation of the classic property (based on Bram Stoker’s novel) helmed by director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, The Invitation, Destroyer).

This interpretation of the property would take place in modern times, and the script is being written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (The Invitation, Destroyer). THR notes that while Universal’s involvement hasn’t been confirmed, with their interest in remaking the classic Universal Monsters films and Blumhouse’s first-look deal with the studio make the involvement of another studio on the project very unlikely.

While Universal’s 2017 The Mummy had a middling return at the box office, The Invisible Man’s success has put new wind in the film series’ metaphorical sails. It has also recently been announced that James Wan will be developing a monster movie for Universal (as producer, not director), with Supernatural writer and co-executive producer Robbie Thompson attached to write the script. That story is said to take place in the present day, following a group of teens who discover their neighbor is building a monster in his basement. Full details on the untitled horror-thriller haven’t been released at this time, but the project’s proximity to Frankenstein signals that it may be related to the classic property.

The new projects and success of The Invisible Man signal Universal’s commitment to their new approach to adapting the classics: entertain independent pitches from auteur directors rather than aim for an MCU-esque universe of big-budget franchise films. An unnamed producer quoted in THR explained:

“It’s a ‘best idea wins’ approach and they are having the filmmakers find the individual stories.”

The studio also is working with Paul Feig (for a project called Dark Army), Elizabeth Banks (Invisible Woman, penned by Banks, Erin Cressida Wilson, and Max Handelman and with no relation to Whannell’s film), and John Krasinski (potentially Bride of Frankenstein) on forthcoming projects.

Kusama’s work with low-budget, tense horror-thrillers (The Invitation was a masterclass in suspense made for a mere $1 million) fits perfectly with the model Blumhouse has perfected and showcased with The Invisible Man: high-concept, creative genre fare with modest budgets. The strategy fueled The Invisible Man’s success, and has made Blumhouse a remarkably profitable studio for genre fare. Kusama’s Dracula adaption will almost certainly be another victory for the studio at the box office.

