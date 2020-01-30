New Freelancers Union Head Plans To Prioritize Gig Worker Legislation

As Rafael Espinal prepares to take the helm of the Freelancers Union as executive director on March 2, he expects to give immediate attention to California’s gig worker law AB5 and the similar bills under consideration in New York and New Jersey.

“Thinking ahead to what the first few months will look like, I will be focusing on the early states that have pledged to adopt a version of AB5,” said Espinal, who resigned his seat as a Democratic councilman in Brooklyn, N.Y., to take the role at the Brooklyn-based Freelancers Union. He joined the State Assembly at age 26.

New York’s gig worker law S6699A, sponsored by Democratic Senator Robert Jackson, is in the Senate Labor Committee. In New Jersey, S863, sponsored by Democratic Senator Stephen M. Sweeney, has been pre-filed for introduction in the 2020 session.

Espinal said he aims to fly to California to speak with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the author of AB5, and other supporters of the legislation. The law, intended to prevent worker misclassification, makes the presumption that every worker in California is an employee unless they fall under exemptions for particular professions or can meet an exemption for B2B companies. Many self-employed residents of the state have said that the complexity of the law has driven away their clients, who fear steep fines if they misinterpret it, essentially causing California freelancers in many industries to be blacklisted.

“There is a lot of concern from freelancers about AB5,” Espinal said. “It’s going to be one of my top priorities in the first few months to travel to California and speak to the assemblywoman and the legislators who played a role in the crafting of that bill, to figure out what was in their minds and their ultimate goals, and whether there is a path to a bill that benefits all workers.”

Rafael Espinal will take the helm of the Freelancers Union on March 2. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Freelancers Union, founded by MacArthur Foundation “genius” fellow Sara Horowitz, has advocated for freelancers since 1995 and was a pioneer in making health insurance available to freelancers. The group, which says it has more than 490,000 members in 50 states, provides insurance benefits and 25 “SPARK” freelance hubs holding meetups in major cities.

Espinal worked with the Freelancers Union as a councilman and co-sponsored the Freelance Isn’t Free Act, which established the right of New York City freelancers to a written contract, the right to be paid in a timely way and in full, and the right to be free of retaliation.

The Freelancers Union has in recent months been surveying members for their take on gig economy legislation. “I personally don’t have results of the survey yet,” said Espinal. “I think it was a great first step in getting general feedback in how workers feel the bill should be shaped here in New York.”

With regard to the proposed gig worker law on the table in New York, Espinal said he wants to ensure that the Freelancers Union “plays a vital role the shaping of the legislation.”

“I’m going to work with unions and local elected officials whom I have a long relationship with and also listen to freelancers here in New York and across the country,” he said. “How can we create a bill that will strike the right balance between making sure that workers who have been misclassified get the justice they need but not having a negative impact on freelancers who do independent work and are happy with the freedom they currently have?”

Espinal, a Brooklyn native, has not worked as a freelancer. “If I wasn’t in government, I believe I would have been,” he says, pointing to his studies of film and English at Queens College. His parents both ran side hustles as freelancers, however. His father, a government worker, ran a freelance photography business on the weekends, while his mother, a home health aid, ran a side business baking cakes for events, he said. “She made a specialty cake, Bizcocho Dominicano, that is very sought-after in the Latin community,” says Espinal.

Espinal will take the helm from Caitlin Pearce, who has served as executive director of the Freelancers Union since November 2017. As the group’s director of advocacy and member engagement, she led a grassroots coalition that was able to win passage of the Freelance Isn’t Free Act, the first law of its kind in New York and one that is considered a model for the rest of the country.

Pearce, a key member of the union’s staff for nine years, also played a pivotal role in securing a recurring grant from the New York City Mayor’s Office to launch Freelancers Hub, a dedicated coworking space in Brooklyn, and a workforce development program to help freelancers grow their careers.

“There are a lot of independent workers that need a larger voice in the political conversation,” says Espinal. “It makes sense for me to make this transition and use my political and governmental knowledge to be able to fight and work on their behalf and build on the great work Sara and Caitlin have done over the years.”

