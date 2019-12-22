New Galaxy S10, Note 10, TV Star Deals Beat Black Friday Prices

Samsung’s holiday sales season is hitting top speed with deals that match or better anything that came during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With this in mind, these are the deals you need to know about right now on Galaxy phones, smartwatches, tablets and TVs. Tip: bookmark this article, it is updated throughout the day.
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 have massive reductions you can benefit from right now
Samsung’s Best Smartphone Deals
- 12/22 STAR BUYS – Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – $599.99 (save $150.00) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $599.99 (save $200.00) – shop deal now
- 12/22 NEW – Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 512GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura Black/ Note10+ $999.99 (save $200) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $949.99 (save $250.00)
- STAR DEAL – Save up to $900 on Samsung Galaxy S10 when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ (128GB) on Sprint;.S10 and Note 10 devices on activation with AT&T (Offer valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now
- NEW DEAL – Buy 2 Galaxy S10 or S10+ and get up to $899.99 back on T-Mobile (Offer valid through 12/24/19) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now
- Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / Note 10 / Note 10+ / Note 10+5G – Unlocked – from $689.99 and receive FREE Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Bluetooth/WiFi 40 MM) (12/22 Active 2 now excluded) – Samsung.com – shop deals now
- Galaxy S10+ – Unlocked 1TB – Typically $1,599.99 – Save $200 and get a free Galaxy Tab S4 10.5″, 256GB, Black (Wi-Fi) with S Pen (worth $749.99) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- Galaxy Note 10+ – 5G 256GB – $1,039.99 (save $260.00) on activation with Verizon – Samsung.com – shop deal now Amazon: $899.99 (save $200) / Best Buy: $849.99 (save $250)
- 12/22 – NEW STORES – Galaxy Note 9 – Unlocked 512GB – Typically $1,249.99 – from $769.99, plus free Galaxy Fit (worth $99.99) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 12/22 – NEW STORES – Galaxy Note 9 – Unlocked 512GB – Save up to $350 – Samsung.com – shop deal now / Amazon: $829.99 (save $420.00) / Best Buy: $699.99 (save $550)
Samsung’s Best Tablet Deals
- 12/22 – NEW STORES – Galaxy Tab S6 – $549.99 ($100 saving) – the best Android tablet you can buy – Amazon: $549.99 (save $100) / B&H: $549.99 (save $100) / Best Buy – $549.99 (save $100)
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet and it is on sale now
- 12/22 – NEW STORES – Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – $199.99 (save $100) – Costco – shop deal now (members only) / Amazon: $276.95 (save $60) B&H: $279.99 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Samsung: $279.99 (save $50) / Walmart: $284.99
- Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ Wi-Fi Tablet 128GB – Black – Includes Bonus 128GB MicroSD Card – save $70 – Costco –shop deal now (members only)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch Tablet, 3GB RAM – $413.99 (save $66) – Target – shop deal now
Predictably, Galaxy Tab deals get outshone by the big Apple iPad sales but all these deals are solid and I expect stock of them to last until .
Samsung’s Best TV Deals
- Samsung’s QLED TV Mega Sale 43-inches up to 82-inches – Up to 50% off QLED 4K TVs – Samsung.com – (bargains galore, but you will have to move fast) – shop deals now
Samsung.com is having a huge TV sale right now
- 12/21 NEW – Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – $327.99 (save $102) – shop deal now
- 65-inches Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – $999.99 (save $800) Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 65-inches Class Q90R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – $2,199.99 (save $1,300.00) Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 55-inches Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – $699.99 (save $500) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 55-inches Class NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV (2018) – $349.99 (save $30) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 65-inches Class The Frame QLED Art Mode Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – $1,599.99 (save $1,200.00 – Samsug.com – shop deal now
- 82-inches Class RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – $1,799.99 (save $1,400.00) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 75-inches Class Q70R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – $1,999.99 (save $1,400.00) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 65-inches Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) – $3,499.99 (save $1,500.00) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
Samsung’s Best Wearables Deals
- Galaxy Watch Active (40mm), Black (Bluetooth) – $149.90 (save $50) – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- Galaxy Fit – Black – $79.99 (save $20) – Samsung – shop deal now
Samsung Galaxy smartphones offer great value for money
I will be extensively tracking Samsung deals and publishing the best offers daily, so be sure to bookmark my page.
