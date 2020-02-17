New Illustrated Book Tells Stories Of 12 Renowned Vineyards

A vineyard at Harlan Estate Winery in Napa Valley, California (Chip Chipman)

Winemaker and physician Laura Catena has published Gold in the Vineyards—Illustrated Stories of the World’s Most Celebrated Vineyards.

She explained the purpose when we recently spoke.

“It’s an illustrated book about wine to highlight great stories about famous vineyards. What I wanted to do is to find the real tragic, hardship and glory stories behind these vineyards, and their families.”

(Although one of the vineyards—Château d’Yquem is now owned by LVMH, it was built by multiple families.)

The book is for all ages—and includes stories and facts that will surprise any wine lover. It covers a dozen wineries—including a brief, intriguing history of each, as well as including maps and illustrations that highlight details such as average bottle cost and percentages of grape types within icon wines.

The stories help put the current context of these wineries into perspective. A few examples are as follows.

Rioja –

The Golden Age of Rioja, Spain, flourished between 1877 and 1890, when the number of vineyards quadrupled—all because the phylloxera louse had decimated vineyards of Burgundy and Bordeaux in neighboring France. In Rioja in 1877, it was French winemakers from Alsace who helped teach Don Rafael Lopez de Heredia to make his Viña Tondonia wine. Today it is still produced from ‘bush vines’ that grow ‘en vaso’ or unsupported.

Napa Valley –

In California, it was only after Robert Mondavi invited him to visit Bordeaux and Burgundy vineyards in 1980 that Bill Harlan solidified his decision to make a ‘premier cru’ wine. His 1994 vintage was the first ever to receive a 100-point score from The Wine Advocate.

Burgundy –

After the Prince of Conti—Louis Francois de Bourbon—purchased vines that now form the famed vineyard of Domaine Romanée-Conti—he never sold a single bottle of wine, but instead opened up 2,000 bottles annually as entertainment during dinners, concerts and “evenings with artists and politicians in the prince’s legendary salons.” Years later this land was confiscated during the French Revolution, and later was auctioned off to the highest bidder in 1794.

Mendoza –

Nicolás Catena Zapata believed that great wines only came from France. But when he heard how California wines triumphed over French wines in a blind tasting in 1976, he suddenly asked why Argentina could not produce a grand cru. He found the location for what is today the Adrianna Vineyard at close to a mile high (1,500 meters) elevation. His viticulturist warned him that no vine would ripen at such altitude. He persisted, and the 2016 Catena Zapata Adrianna Vineyard River Stones Malbec received a 100-point score from the Wine Advocate.

Australia –

The Henschke family makes biodynamic Shiraz in the Eden Valley of Australia. Johann Christian Henschke and his wife Appolonia Wilhelmine and three children departed from Europe for Australia in 1841, fleeing religious persecution. During the voyage, both Appolonia and one of the children died from dysentery, and their bodies were disposed of into the ocean. Johann would remarry, father another eight children and establish what is now an iconic vineyard on the Hill of Grace in the Eden Valley.

The book includes ample facts that make intriguing reading. Consider that at Château d’Yquem in Sauternes, France, pruning and vineyard work are done by women only because of their small hands and apparent attention to detail; one woman is responsible for each individual plot.

Because of the author’s background in biology, she includes occasional diagrams showing origin of vines. Few who consume Chardonnay realize that it originates from crossing (red) Pinot Noir grapes with Couas Blanc grapes, or that both Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot both include Cabernet Franc as one of their two parent vines.

Published by Catapulta, the book includes stories from wine regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Sauternes, Rhone Valley, Rioja, Tuscany, Napa, Mosel Valley, Piedmont, Barossa and Mendoza. It has more than 180 pages and includes some 150 illustrations, including over 20 maps. This will be enjoyed by any combined oenophile/bibliophile.

