New iPhone Exclusive Reveals Stunning Apple Design Decision [Updated]

Apple is making changes to the iPhone in 2020 which will turn heads with a major internal and external overhaul. But now news has broken of a change that I didn’t see coming, and it looks stunning.

Apple’s iPhone 12 rendered in its stunning new Navy Blue finish which replaces Midnight Green.

EverythingApplePro

Apple iPhone 12: Everything We Know So Far [Updated]

Gordon Kelly

Teaming up with popular YouTuber Filip Koroy (aka EverythingApplePro), XDA Developers’ industry insider Max Weinbach has exclusively revealed the iPhone 12 Pro series will look a shade different than many buyers expect because Apple is scrapping its ‘Midnight Green’ finish in favour of a new ‘Navy Blue’.

On the face of it, this is a simple change but it is also a surprising one. Why? Because Midnight Green was reported to be the most popular finish for the iPhone 11 Pro models at launch and Apple only introduced it last year. The good news? The new blue looks superb with Koroy’s renders suggesting this will be the colour to buy in 2020.

Of course, this is a superficial change compared to what we else know Apple has lined up for its new iPhones, but it might just be the cherry on top. After all, alongside screen size changes, Apple will give the iPhone 12 line-up new 120Hz OLED ProMotion displays, exciting long-range 3D mapping cameras, long-awaited 5G connectivity across the range, a potentially transformative new A14 chip and Touch ID via an in-display sensor.

Further images of Midnight Blue on a render of the iPhone 12 Pro

EverythingApplePro

01/25 Update: Apple’s big iPhone upgrade year looks well timed. New data from both Gartner and Wedbush suggest 2020 be huge for Apple. First, Gartner notes that mainstream availability of 5G phones will drive the smartphone sector to growth for the first time in several years. And, doubling down on this, is a research note from Wedbush attained by AppleInsider which reports to seeing “overwhelming positive data points” from the supply chain. Wedbush notes 350 million iPhone owners are currently in the market for upgrades and they just need a catalyst. That catalyst, they claim, will be the 5G iPhone 12 series. So, if you want the Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, it looks like you’ll need to move fast!

In fact, the only downside to the new range is Apple looks set to increase prices once again. Furthermore, there are currently big discounts on the iPhone 11 range (one of which was my smartphone of the year) so if you want to step up right now, I wouldn’t blame you and these are picks of the top deals right now:

