New Lawsuit Tries To Save Immigrant Children From ‘Aging Out’

The “aging out” of children who turn 21 and become ineligible to immigrate with their families is one of America’s least known public policy problems. On a scale of 1 to 10, the issue registers as a 99 or 100 for the families affected. It affects primarily the children of H-1B visa holders who spend years on immigration waiting lists due to the per-country limit and low annual employment-based numbers. While legislation would offer a solution, a new lawsuit attempts to solve the problem through the courts.

To better understand the lawsuit, I interviewed Brent Renison, the lead attorney in the case and a partner at Parrilli Renison LLC.

Stuart Anderson: What is the problem the lawsuit seeks to address?

Brent Renison: Children who’ve been waiting to immigrate with their parents and living in the United States legally for many years are losing their eligibility for a green card, and even their place in line in the queue, due to the national origin limits on green card quotas. This has resulted in children being forced to leave the country (called self-deportation) or pursue increasingly difficult individual paths to remain in the country.

Most of these children have finished all their K-12 and college education in the United States and are American in all meaningful aspects. It is unfair to punish these children and their families for their national origin.

Anderson: What is your primary legal argument?

Renison: Equal justice under law is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, and while the Supreme Court has held that immigrants have the least protection against nationality discrimination there are situations in which the laws simply make no sense. We’re claiming that it isn’t rational to allow someone to immigrate as a child dependent who has never been to the United States before, while at the same time completely denying the ability of a child to immigrate with their parents based wholly on national origin, where those children have also been given a special ability to remain in the United States for an extended period of time in H-4 dependent status.

Essentially, the AC21 law [American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act of 2000] allowing indefinite extensions of H status for those stuck in the backlog provides special status, and requires that those children also have the ability to remain with their families, just as other nationalities enjoy.

Anderson: Why do you think the lawsuit has a good chance of success?

Renison: Because it is wholly irrational to permit children from certain countries, all other things being equal, to come at an advanced age and still be considered children under the law, while denying child dependent status to those who come to the United States at a very early age and reside in the United States almost their entire lives. The law as applied doesn’t make sense, and treats people differently based upon their national origin.

Anderson: What are the next steps?

Renison: Now that the lawsuit has been filed, we plan to file for class certification to enable our 12 plaintiffs from five families to represent all the other families whose children are aging out and losing eligibility merely because of their national origin. We expect this to be a long battle, lasting many years.

Anderson: What do you think is at stake in this lawsuit?

Renison: Our values as a nation are at stake here. Do we continue to permit discrimination against families based upon their national origin, denying them the legal right to remain with their families in the United States after they’ve come as young children and received all their schooling here, while at the same time granting recent arrivals, or even those who haven’t come to the United States before, preferential treatment based on where they were born?

We can’t achieve equality under the law when people from certain countries are having their families torn apart, merely because of where they were born. Fairness and justice demand an outcome that befits our nation of immigrants.

