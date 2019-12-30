New Nordstrom Store Offers Ten Great Feeding Places for Shoppers and Friends

The New York City Nordstrom flagship store is a wonderful addition to the retail scene. It opened October 24, 2019 to great customer applause. Merchandise sparkles and the use of easy-to-move fixturing is an outstanding feature that will change the look of the store as seasons change.

I was particularly impressed by 10 great restaurants and bars that have popped up in the store. They have added a new dimension to department store business and give customers more reasons to stop by, linger and shop. I think it is that what every retail store needs.

Service in the Bistro Verde on the 5th floor was outstanding. It has classic bistro fare including soups, salads, pizza and pasta, and hamburgers. Of course, there is a great wine list and other beverages.

The Broadway Bar on the 3rd floor has interiors designed by Rafael de Cardenas and offers cocktails and small plates. A delightful place.

The restaurant Wolf on the 2nd floor is the first New York City store concept by Chef Ethan Stowell. It offers Italian inspired small plates and dishes featuring Northwest fare.

Shoe Bar is located in the shoe department on Lower Level 1. It helps to pick out shoes when you enjoy drinks at the same time. I think it’s a great name and one that is perfect for Nordstrom.

Jeannie’s is an inviting restaurant on Lower Level 2 created by Seattle chef Tom Douglas, a James Beard Award winner. It features pizza, pasta, and salads for family dining.

Hani Pacific is also on Lower Level 2 by the same Tom Douglas who created Jeannie’s. Here you can order Pacific Rim influenced dishes for lunch and dinner options. There is also a full cocktail service offered.

Oh Mochi! is also on Lower Level 2. The in-house baked mochi donuts should not be missed. They come in an assortment of flavors, are gluten free, and very, very good.

Clubhouse Bar is in the Men’s Store which is across the street from the main store. It features cocktails, beer, and wine. Snacks, sandwiches, and salads are also available.

Milk Bar is also in the Men’s Store. Here you find bakery items from Christina Tosi with unique cookie flavors, cake truffles, and cereal milk soft-serve.

I have never seen as good and as varied a food selection in a department store. I found service superlative and the food outstanding. Some of the restaurants are available for private parties by corporations or even individuals – something that was especially popular during the holiday time. Nordstrom will close some of the feeding places for special events as well. That should bring more shoppers to the store. Stores like the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s headquarter stores, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks 5th Avenue, and Neiman Marcus, have had dining facilities for many years, but none have the appeal and charm of the Nordstrom effort.

