New OnePlus 8 Leak Reveals Surprising Details

OnePlus is showing off the Concept One and its invisible camera at CES this week, another OnePlus camera has leaked. And its three lenses are in a OnePlus design that is definitely not one of the current handsets on the market.

Has the OnePlus 8 Lite been spotted in the wild?

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR T-MOBILE – T-Mobile EVP Jon Freier and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau snap a selfie at … [+] T-Mobile’s Times Square store to celebrate the exclusive launch of the OnePlus 6T at the Un-carrier. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in New York. (Andrew Kelly/AP Images for T-Mobile) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The snapped image was posted by SlashLeaks on Twitter, and shows a tupperware box of smartphones at a CES event – an event which OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was attending. The exciting answer to this picture is that dummy models of the OnePlus 8 Lite are being shown off to buyers and press behind closed doors. But there could be other answers; perhaps this was a presentation of how OnePlus iterates various designs to find the best one, or a collection of ‘we never released these’ models for a panel.

Let’s go with Occam’s Razor though and go with the suggestion that this is the OnePlus 8 Lite (which, or all we know, could be very close to a release.

While smaller details can’t be discerned from the photograph – although I wouldn’t expect a cheaper ‘Lite’ version of a OnePlus handset to have a pop-up selfie camera there’s no way to be sure there isn’t a mechanism here – the big deal is obvious. Three lenses to the camera.

This is a big deal because previous leaks around the hardware have suggested that this new line of smartphones from the Shenzhen-based company would be a dual-lens affair at the rear. If I had to hazard a guess I would expect the proliferation of triple-lens cameras has seen the benefits of economies of scale and it is cheaper to source triple-lens camera units.

That means the presumptively-named Oneplus 8 Lite us going to benefit from a better camera and feeding into OnePlus’ strong story around imaging on a modern smartphone.

Last year sae OnePlus launch a second line of handsets. The previous OnePlus handsets came with a single number (the OnePus 5 and OnePlus 6 in the summer, and the OnePlus 5T and 6T in the winter). 2019 saw the single line expand upwards to include a ‘Pro’ model alongside the ‘Cardinal Number’ line. With the expansion into consumer markets around the world, it makes sense for a further widening of the portfolio with a ‘Lite’ model.

The question now is whether we’ll be waiting until the traditional early June announcement, or if OnePlus will have a separate event to keep the focus on the new direction.

Now read more about OnePlus’ ‘three devices’ strategy that echoes Steve Jobs’ iPhone plans…

