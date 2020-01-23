New OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Reveals A Surprising Decision

Following OnePlus talking about the new faster display, is the Shenzhen company getting ready to change its mind on a key piece of technology? Will this year’s OnePlus 8 Pro ship with wireless charging included?

Co-founder and director of the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, Carl Pei gestures as he speaks on stage during the launch of their latest OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro during its launch in Bangalore on May 14, 2019.

The teasing leak started online from tipster Max J, with an image of a smartphone on a charging pad, that is registering as 100 percent full. Looking closer at the image, you can make out volume buttons on the left hand spine, and two button on the right hand side. Assuming the lower button is for power, then the upper button could be the trademark alert slider used by OnePlus. There is also a punch-out hole for the selfie camera that is in the same place as other leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro have suggested.

As OnePlus pushes closer to the actual flagship handsets in costs and features, the hardware that it is missing becomes ever more apparent in the retail space. This is where wireless charging sits just now. it is a popular feature on some (but not all) high-end handsets with the Galaxy S and iPhone ranges both using the induction-based technology to charge wirelessly.

And, let’s be honest. I’m a fan of wireless charging so I’m not going to say no if this feature turns up.

I’m not so sure that OnePlus will actually ship with wireless charging in any of the handsets. If it is top ship, it may be only available on the OnePlus 8 Pro. There is evidence that there were ‘testbed’ versions of the handset with wireless charging during October last year, but I would expect every manufacturer to be trying out new technology in scratch builds and 3D printed cases to get a good example of the various unctions in different sizes and weights of handset.

Neither can I discount the public statements of the OnePlus management team that have said in the past that wireless charging creates thermal issues in the battery, and that wireless charging is simply too slow.

Don’t forget that OnePlus is heavily invested with its Warp Charge 30 technology that can go from an empty battery to fifty percent in twenty minutes, seventy percent in thirty minutes, and a full charge in one hour. Even with the faster wireless charging rates available in 2020, the charge rate is not going to come close to the fast charge technology that OnePlus promotes as a key selling point.

So my considered thoughts are that, much as many are asking for it, wireless charging is not coming this year on a OnePlus handset.

…but OnePlus has been adamant in the past that the 3.5mm headphone jack was staying, right up until the point where it wasn’t. And the OnePlus 8 Pro is going to need a number of unique features to stand out from the OnePlus 8 when they are launched.

Color me curious as to how this is going to play out.

