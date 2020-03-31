New Orleans Pelicans Front Office, Brandon Ingram Planning A Future Together

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 06: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the … [+] Miami Heat during a game at the Smoothie King Center on March 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New Orleans had their choice of trade offers for Anthony Davis. New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin picked the Los Angles Lakers package that included Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and over half a decade of draft picks. As the centerpiece of the trade package, Ingram had his risks, headlined by inconsistent play and blood clots mainly, but the Pelicans believed in his talent.

Ingram has a constant positive for the Pelicans this season, one of the team’s most presently available and consistent performers. He kept the team on the fringes of the playoff race despite a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak. Throughout the process, the team has shown faith in Ingram. Ingram rewarded that faith this season by posting career highs in points, rebounds, and assists, while also boosting his long-range shooting volume and consistency. That rewarding play by Ingram has the team willing to risk its future on pairing Ingram with Zion Williamson, for good reason.

Ingram said a big part of making the jump to achieving his All-Star status this season was, “Realizing the mental capacity you’ve got to have to play 82 games. Some days I would get to the arena and I felt like I didn’t know how to play basketball. Some days I was extremely locked in. Some days I got there and didn’t want to be there. (You understand it’s important) to have the mental focus to be present the whole time you’re (playing or practicing).”

Ingram is aware of the lofty expectations and Kevin Durant comparisions. Ingram is the newest template of near seven-foot-tall perimeter talent. Ingram even admits he molding his game by mimicking Durant growing up. Ingram’s per-game averages of 24.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists are in line with a Durant-like All-Star trajectory. However, Ingram is still growing into the All-Star talent to match those Durant comparisons, much to the delight of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans’ General Manager Trajan Langdon used his first venture onto Twitter to sum up Ingram’s game. Using the team’s Twitter account, Langdon explained Ingram’s career year by stating it is simply too “Difficult to guard a guy with that size and skill level.”

David Griffin also took to Twitter to praise Ingram’s play-making ability. Griffin hinted that Ingram would get his vote for NBA’s Most Improved Player and also signaled that Ingram will be with the team for the next several years, in an All-Star role.

As a restricted free agent, the Pelicans can wait and just match any offer sheet Ingram signs with another NBA team. New Orleans could also choose to offer Ingram a maximum level contract as soon as allowed by the collective bargaining agreement. Either way, all signs point to Ingram making New Orleans his professional home. New Orleans values, and needs, Ingram more than any other team.

Griffin said, “Brandon Ingram’s play-making ability is vastly under-rated and will be a lethal piece for us moving forward.”

The only unknown is whether Ingram will get a maximum level offer from New Orleans as soon as the free agent market opens. Again, Griffin could wait out the process and just match any offer sheet from another team. Ingram’s cap hold will be on the books until a decision is made, but more importanly is that Ingram appreciates the team’s approach to negotiations.

Maintaining the level of respect and integrity of the current working relationship should not be an issue, but it an important part of the process. New Orleans has dealt with sulking stars who have soured on the city before. Ingram seems content in New Orleans, but the team cannot be complacent. To build a sustainable championship culture, every action must be considered in negotiations.

There is little worry in the team’s facilites, as Ingram’s game has universal appreciation in the front office and the locker room. Swin Cash, Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development, was steadfast in her assessment of Ingram. She was live-tweeting during the Pelicans Playback show when she asked and answered, “How good has (Ingram) been this season? He’s healthy, humble and hungry. Accepts every challenge in front of him. It’s fun watching our young guys grown daily.”

Ingram embraces the daily grind, keeping an even keen demeanor throughout his three-plus seasons in the NBA. He told Pelicans.com, “There is always going to be another game and another day. It’s OK to be hard on yourself, just know you have another chance to go out and prove yourself again.”

Ingram is finally comfortable and playing with more freedom and less pressure. It is a drastic change coming from the media-intense market of Los Angles. New Orleans is the perfect place to call home during Ingram’s prime playing years. Ingram said New Orleans, “It’s very much slowed down, with good food, good people who are pretty much ride-or-die for you.”

Ingram told The Undefeated, “New Orleans reminds me of home. Everyone is pretty genuine. … Everyone is, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ Everyone treats everybody the same. Good food… And the support system. The support system in my hometown is really big. I see the same thing for us [in New Orleans].”

David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, and Swin Cash are helping build that support system, in hopes of making New Orleans a destination market for future NBA free agents. Part of the attraction for free agents looking for a new team is having a solid foundation build on the piers of All-Star players. Having Brandon Ingram in-house and on the court for the rest of Zion Williamson’s rookie contract could be the best environment for all involved.

