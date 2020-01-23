New Orleans Pelicans Still Cautious During Zion Williamson’s Delayed Debut

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball … [+] around LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have waited a few months and 44 games to introduce Zion Williamson during a regular-season NBA game. Williamson waited three quarters and about three minutes to truly assert himself before taking over in the fourth quarter. Only a cautious training staff could reign in Williamson and it could have let to a costly loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson was frustrated every time he had to come out of the game. According to ESPN, Williamson said to Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, “Coach, I can win the game for this team. Leave me in.”

That line worked once at least, when Nicolo Melli was sent to the scorer’s table to check in for Williamson. However, the star of the night was in the midst of a run that will be remembered so Melli was called back to the bench. Apparently, Williamson had taken Gentry’s halftime advice “to be more aggressive and I wanted him to enjoy the moment.” It only worked for a few minutes, as Williamson was subbed out minutes later.

Williamson was quiet for three quarters and close to three minutes, then he popped a three-pointer with 8:52 left in the game. Instead of enjoying the moment, he was becoming the moment, the talking point, the metronome of the game and the talent which all other players revolved around. He finished the next Pelicans’ possession with a rim-rolling layup to bring the game to 96-101 Spurs. Then he connected on another three-pointer. Eight points, sixty-one seconds. He would go on to 17 straight points to start the fourth quarter after scoring only five points in the first three quarters.

No highlight dunks. More importantly, no crucial win against a division rival. Even though Lonzo Ball admitted that the “energy was there since warmups.” The Zion Effect is real and should lead to a home-court advantage for years.

For the night though, Williamson admitted the source of his frustration was “In that moment, I am not thinking out longevity. I am thinking about winning that game. So (being subbed) was very tough.”

Still, Williamson was appreciative of the moment.

“It was good to get back out there, obviously,” Williamson said. “But I didn’t have the outcome I wanted so it’s get better and move on the next (game).”

Yet the crowd was going wild. New Orleans could snatch a victory from a game where they could not get out of a sputtering second gear. Gentry left Williamson in the game, and he proceeded to hit on two more three-point attempts. He drew a foul on the next possession, giving him and the crowd a chance to catch their breath.

Williamson ended the night with 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in only 18 minutes. He shot 8/11 from the field, including a perfect 4-4 from three-point range.

Gentry said, “What you saw there is a taste of (his ability), once he really gets settled in… You can see that there are a lot of things we can do with him, a lot of potential there. It was good to see him do that. I just think there is a really, really high ceiling that he can reach.”

The New Orleans front office took a very cautious approach to Williamson’s rehab process and this game. Instead of letting Williamson work his way back into game shape during regular-season games, the team decided to debut Williamson when he was fully capable of dominating a long stretch of an NBA game. The hype demanded no less, minutes restrictions be damned. Only that was not the case. Williamson has a restiction of some sort.

Gentry said in the post-game press conference, “The medical staff said that was it…He was not happy about it. I don’t think anyone would be happy about it, playing at the level he was playing at and all of a sudden you have to come out of the game. I ain’t the brightest coach in the world, but I was not going to take him out in that situation unless I was told to…We cannot sacrifice his future for one short-term thing.”

Alvin Gentry and David Griffin both stated, in different words, that there would be no hard-line minutes restriction on Williamson’s court time, it was more of a eye-test at this point to see how Williamson looked at the time. ESPN reports Gentry even argued with the training staff in the fourth quarter. Williamson was tiring and had apparently hit a benchmark with the medical staff. For all of the adrenaline expended on the court, the fans were just getting warmed up to Zion’s dominant form as he was yanked for the evening.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich is revered in the basketball world. He respected Williamson’s game so much that he sent double teams at Zion immediately. And yet Williamson scored the most points in franchise history during a rookie debut. Per Elias Sports, Williamson’s 22 points tops the list for NBA debuts lasting less than 20 minutes since 1954-55.

Popovich said, “Up until that point, he had five points in the game. And we went to a zone and he made four threes in a row. Before that, if you said, ‘Who is going to shoot four threes?’ We would probably rather have him do that. They were scoring like crazy, and he did that and just innovated [sic] the crowd and they played really energetic the rest of the basketball game. They got fired up…I think as the game went on, he started to feel his feet a little bit and he started to be who everybody thinks he is.”

Williamson said in the post-game interview that he did not know what benchmarks he must meet for the minutes/burst restriction to be lifted. When asked about the expectations on lifting the ceiling to his minutes played, Williamson said “Honestly, I do not know had to answer that question. Me personally, I didn’t want any restrictions but I’m not a doctor or trainer so I just got to listen to them.”

Gentry learned as much during the game as Williamson. He said, “It was going to be a learning experience either way. If he played well, if he didn’t play well. I think the big thing is that he was much more aggressive during that situation, and we had talked at halftime about…you know, I thought he was just deferring way too much. I wanted him to be aggressive, and I knew that he would make some mistakes, but you know I think what you saw there is a taste of once we really get settled in and he gets settled in, you can see that there’s a lot of things we can do with him.

“There’s a lot of potential there. It was good to see him do that, but you know I think there’s a really really high ceiling that he can reach. So we’ll just continue on, and we’ll continue to practice. If anybody has any questions, I’ll answer. And no he couldn’t go back in the game so don’t go there.”

Source