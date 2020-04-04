New Series ‘Home Before Dark’ Tells Real Life Story Of A Young Girl Investigating Murder

Brooklynn Prince stars as Hilde Lysiak in “Home Before Dark” on Apple TV+.

There was a time when kids played outside – rode their bikes, spent hours running around the neighborhood with the only command from parents to be home before nightfall.

While times have changed, kids’ ambitions have not. They still love to question, explore and discover. Some more than others.

Enter Hilde Lysiak.

In AppleTV’s new series, Home Before Dark, a curious young girl uncovers a cold case that everyone in her town, even her father, seems eager to bury.

The narrative is Inspired by the real life of Lysiak and her investigative efforts. At thirteen years old, Lysiak is the youngest member of the Professional Society of Journalism.

Lysiak founded the Orange Street News, and published it from her home in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, from 2014 to 2019. Upon relocating to Patagonia, Arizona ,in 2019, Lysiak has continued to publish it from there.

“Yeah, I think that kids are a lot smarter than adults really give them credit for,” says Lysiak. “A lot of parents tell their kids that they can do anything, but they won’t even let them cross the street by themselves. So, I think you really need to give them room to show what they can accomplish and what they can do.”

She insists that investigating is in her blood, saying, “Well, I honestly can’t remember a time where I didn’t love journalism. My dad was a reporter for The New York Daily News when we lived in New York, and he was solving mysteries, and we were doing it together.”

When she first began the Orange Street News, Lysiak admits that it contained, ‘kind of lame stuff,’ but it wasn’t long before she started taking on more serious topics, saying that, “it snowballed from there.”

When she began looking into the unsolved murder case, Lysiak says that, “everybody in my town didn’t think that I should be doing it — not everybody, but there were a lot of people saying I should be playing with dolls and not reporting the news.”

Finding the right tone for the TV series was a bit tricky, says co-creator and showrunner Dana Fox. “We felt that we could hit a huge audience and make it universal by making it incredibly specific to this particular girl and her story.”

While the protagonist is a young woman, Fox says that the series is not necessarily a ‘kids’ show,’ due to the relationship between Hilde and her father, as she explains, “He got really disaffected with journalism and quit his job, and basically Hilde said, ‘You may not be a journalist anymore, but I still am.’ Her pure love of journalism is what brought him back to wanting to be a reporter again and brought him sort of back to life. For us that was the emotional core.”

Executive producer (and the director of two episodes) John M Chu, believes that, “What Hilde has inspired a lot of people [to realize] is the importance of truth, the importance of journalism, the importance of facing truths and that’s not easy. Everyone has a different capacity of how much truth they want.”

Above all else, Fox would like the series to, “be something that creates a sense of connection between families.”

Now, together, they can question, explore and discover.

‘Home Before Dark’ is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

