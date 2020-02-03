Home Technology New Surface Details Confirm Plans For Advanced Hardware
Technology

New Surface Details Confirm Plans For Advanced Hardware

written by Forbes February 3, 2020
New Surface Details Confirm Plans For Advanced Hardware

Microsoft’s announcement of two twin-screened Surface devices in October 2019 was a bold move, especially as the hardware was not going on sale for twelve months. It means partners can work on similar projects and work on software and development tools without risking a leak of the core product.

It also means that Microsoft has to be confident that the hardware choices for the product will be ready and robust in 2020. Given the Surface Duo and Surface Neo are foldable devices, did Microsoft ever consider a fully flexible screen that curved inwards?

From the latest published documents, that looks like the case. 

MICROSOFT HARDWARE

The Microsoft Corp. Surface Neo laptop computer is displayed during a product event in New York, … [+] U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Microsoft unveiled a dual-screen, foldable phone that will run on Google’s Android operating system, jumping back into a market it exited years ago. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

© 2019 Bloomberg Finance LP

Reported on by Windows Latest, the patent, simply titled ‘Hinged Device’ talks of a device with two sections and a flexible screen that covers both sections. Practically this is how many of the current and upcoming foldable phones have approached the problem, be they styled like a flip phone (such as the Motorola Razr) or a folding tablet (see the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X).

Of course anyone watching the launch of Microsoft’s dual screened Surface devices will see that the Redmond-based company has decided against the complexity of a flexing screen (at least in this iteration) in favour of two screens either side of a 360 degree hinge.

This strikes me as a pragmatic approach. Not only will Microsoft be launching new hardware, the models will be running new operating systems (Windows 10X in the case of the Surface Neo and Android in the Surface Duo). That’s going to be a tall order for Microsoft’s software engineers over multiple departments, but presumably one that the company feels can be achieved.

Adding in the hardware challenge of a flexible screen on top of supporting two screens in software – especially after the significant number of issues experienced by smartphone manufacturers with flexing screens in the retail space.

It should not come as surprise that Microsoft has been working on a flexible screen along with other manufacturers. Neither should it come as a surprise that Microsoft has decided to go with a solution that is practical and proven instead of a more edgy solution that still feels like a concept. While the Surface range is seen as Microsoft leading the way in terms of design and function, it is not known for conceptual hardware.

No doubt a flexible screen is on its way, but with the one year lead time between the reveal and the launch of the folding Surface devices, Microsoft is focusing on software, rather than hardware, as the key innovation,

Now read how the Surface team has beaten Apple’s iPad team in one key area…

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WWE Rumors: There Is More Reason To Believe...

January 11, 2020

When And Where To Watch A Rare ‘Cold...

December 7, 2019

How XAI Promotes Ethics Within Software Services

January 24, 2020

Forget Trump—Huawei Now Has A Major New Problem...

December 5, 2019

Apple Releases MacOS Catalina 10.15.2: Remote Control Music,...

December 12, 2019

Samsung Flash Sale: Galaxy S20 First Deal Leaks,...

February 1, 2020

Creators Of The Sports Bra Will Join Inventors...

January 8, 2020

How The Search Engine Ekoru Is Cleaning Up...

January 19, 2020

Healthcare CEOs Address The Age Of Personalization With...

January 5, 2020

Who Are The Scofflaws On Reporting Clinical Data?...

January 14, 2020