New Talent Leads Montana State Into First Cat-Griz Matchup Of 2020

Montana State’s Fallyn Freije leads the Bobcats in scoring in her first year of eligibility after … [+] transferring prior to the 2018-19 season.

Photo courtesy Montana State Sports Information

One month into Big Sky women’s basketball play, everything is coming up Montana State.

The start of the season was full of high expectations for the Bobcats (12-6, 8-1 Big Sky), beginning when Fallyn Freije — who sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring — was tabbed Big Sky Preseason Player of the Year. A day later, Montana State topped the coaches and media preseason polls.

Of course, the nature of the Big Sky is such that any team, at any time, can get itself in position to win the conference. Seven teams, including both Montana schools, received first-place votes in this year’s preseason polls.

Still, heading into their first rivalry game of the season with in-state foe Montana (11-8, 6-4 Big Sky) on Saturday, Montana State has distinguished itself well so far. The Cats are in first place by a half-game; their only loss came in double overtime to Idaho, the team just behind them in the standings.

Leading the charge are two of Montana State’s newest acquisitions: senior forward Freije and freshman guard Darian White.

Freije came to the Cats with some prior Big Sky clout. At North Dakota, she was an All-Big Sky pick twice and ended her Fighting Hawks career averaging career-highs in points and rebounds. (North Dakota left the Big Sky for the Summit League in 2018.) She’s not far off those numbers in her sole season with Montana State, leading the team with 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Both Freije and White came with some local appeal — at least, as far as the Big Sky Conference states are concerned. White was 2019’s Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, among other statewide honors, and she’s transitioned seamlessly as a member of the Cats. She’s started every game and averages 11.4 points per game, highlighted by a 23-point performance against Eastern Washington.

“I think that’s what makes her so talented is she’s really beyond her years,” Montana State head coach Tricia Binford told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in January.

Binford, who has been at the helm of the Cats since 2005, recently received a three-year contract renewal. She’s 12-19 against Montana in her career, but Montana State has won seven of the last nine Cat-Griz meetings, including both games last season.

Saturday’s game is in Missoula, Montana — home of the Montana Lady Griz — with both teams coming in on win streaks. The Cats’ is four games, coming after the Idaho loss, while the Lady Griz’s is two, following a three-game losing streak.

While Montana State has the clear advantage in this matchup, the home vs. away disparity is obvious, even in the recent years where the Cats have swept the season series. Last season, Montana State won at home 74-52, then won 75-71 on the road. The season before, the Cats won by 17 at home before falling by 24 in Missoula. Whether Montana State swept or the teams split, this trend of the game getting much closer on the road has occured in the last five seasons.

If the Lady Griz want a chance to unseat the conference leaders, they’ll have to do what the Cats do to other teams with regularity: limit their shot selection and rebound effectively.

To their credit, Montana has been doing the latter in Big Sky play, coming in at second in the conference in rebounding margin just behind Montana State. But with a more than 10-point difference between their conference per-game scoring averages, the Lady Griz must be stingy on defense while making sure their own shots fall. Against Portland State on January 13, Montana shot just 28% — it took 26 more shots than the Vikings, but they simply weren’t falling.

The Lady Griz did clean things up at home in their second try against the Vikings on January 30, winning 62-55 on 43.4% shooting. But no matter the location, not being able to score against Montana State could mean trouble early, with the Cats averaging a massive 17.2-point scoring differential in conference play.

When the trajectory of the season asks that the favorite simply keep playing like itself and its opponent put together as perfect a game as possible to stop them, it’s easy to see the matchup as open-and-shut.

But then, it’s the Big Sky — why wouldn’t any team that received preseason first-place votes have a wide-open shot at first place?

Source