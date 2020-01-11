New Walmart Sale: Star Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Walmart’s new sales not only match many of the best Black Friday deals, they beat them. So here are my picks of the deals you need to know about.
Walmart’s Daily Deals Drop sales beats many of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices
WALMART
Forbes
Walmart’s Best Console Deals
Sony’s PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro are widely discounted, including at Walmart
Sony
Best PS4 Pro Deals
Best PS4 Slim Deals
Best PS4 Accessories Deals
- 01/11 – STAR DEAL – Razer – Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – $59.99 (save $40) – Amazon – shop deal now / Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/11 – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone – typically $49.99 (save $14) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $42.50
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – typically $399.99 (save $150) – Amazon: $260.95 / B&H: $399.99 / Best Buy: $249.99 / Newegg: $244 / Walmart: $245
- 01/11 – Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – typically $69 (save $54) – Amazon: $46.96 / B&H: $49 / Best Buy $64.99 / eBay: $15.95 / Newegg: $49/ Target: $59.99 / Walmart: $46.96
Video Game Deals
- 01/11 – PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $40 off titles like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20 ($60 to $38), Borderlands 3 ($60 to $30), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($60 to $20) Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $25), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $50) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart
Xbox One S prices have returned to Black Friday levels
Walmart
Xbox One S Deals
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $174.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Costco: (members only item) + 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate / Microsoft: from $249 / Newegg: $199/ Target: $249.99 (PLUS Save $10 on an Xbox Controller with Xbox One Bundle purchase) / Walmart: $159 (includes 3 games)
- 01/11 – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $229 / B&H: $299 / Best Buy: $299.99 (currently unavailable) / eBay: $214.99 / Newegg: $249 / Target: $299.99 / Walmart: $212.99
Xbox One X Deals
Xbox Accessories Deals
- 01/11 – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone, Compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch – (typically $49.99) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $42.50
- 01/11 – Xbox One Wireless Controller – (typically $59.99) – Amazon: Offers from $31.99 / B&H : $59 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Costco: $7 off – (members only) / Newegg: from $49.99 / Target: $46.49 / Walmart: $46.88
Video Game Deals
- 01/11 – XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart
Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite sales are rare but deals can be found, especially on games and … [+]
Nintendo
Best Nintendo Switch Deals
Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Nintendo Switch + Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) – Amazon: $363.94 / Best Buy: $299.99 (out of stock) / Target: $364.99 / Walmart: $356.10
Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deals
Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals
- 01/11 – Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – typically $69.99) – Amazon: $59 / Best Buy: $62.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $59
Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card Deals
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – (typically $39.99) – Amazon: $19.34 / Best Buy: $28.99 / eBay: $15 / Newegg: $18.60 / Target: $26.99 / Walmart: $22.95
- 01/11 – SanDisk 64 GB microSDXC (typically $34.45) – Amazon: $21.98 / B&H: $17.99 / Best Buy: $19.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $17.99 / Walmart: $29.27
Best Nintendo Video Game Deals
- 01/11 – Nintendo Switch Video Games – prices from $5.99 and savings of up to $40 on a range of games including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Just Dance 2018, Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more at these stores – Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart
Walmart’s Best Headphones Live Deals
Sony’s class leading WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones are on sale everywhere
Walmart
- 01/11 – STOCK CHANGE – AirPods Pro – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $249 / B&H: $249 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 / Sam’s Club: $234.98 / Staples: $249 (limited collection only) / Target: $249.99 (out of stock) / Walmart: $249 (out of stock)
- 01/11 – NEW PRICE LOWS – AirPods with Charging Case – (typically $159.99) – Amazon: $129 / B&H: $144.99 / Best Buy: $139.99 / Costco: $139.99 / Sam’s Club: $144.98 / Staples: $129 / Target: $144.99 / Walmart: $139
- 01/11 – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – typically $199.99 (save $30) – Amazon: $169 / B&H: $174.95 / Best Buy: $169.99 / Sam’s Club: $169.98 / Staples: $199 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169
- 01/11 – STOCK CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – typically $299 (save $100) – Amazon: $299.95 / Best Buy: $266.99 (refurbished) (currently unavailable) / Sam’s Club: $199.98 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $226.14
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – typically $349.95 (save $150) – Amazon: $349.95 / B&H: $349.99 / Best Buy: $189.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $299
- 01/11 – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – typically $249 (save $49) – Amazon: $199.95 / B&H: $199.95 / Best Buy: £199.99 / Staples: $249.95 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.95
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – typically $199.95 (save $111) – Amazon: $94.99 / Best Buy: $94.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.95
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – typically $169.99 (save up to $90) – Amazon: $146.14 / Best Buy: $169.99 / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $79.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $138.39
- 01/10 – Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation – Black – typically $399.98 (save $200) – Amazon: $195 / Best Buy: $199.98 / Walmart: $286.99
Walmart’s Best Laptop Live Deals
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) – (typically $999) – save up to $250 – Amazon: $749.99 / Best Buy: $799.99 / Costco: $899.99 / Walmart: $754
- 01/11 – Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, 8GB Memory, 512GB PCIe SSD Storage – $849 (save $250) – Walmart – shop deal now
- 01/11 – Acer Chromebook 715, 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen, Intel Core i3-8130U, 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC – $349 (save $50) – shop deal now
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming 15.6-inch laptop (Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Gra
- 01/11 – Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14-inch HD Display, Mediatek MT8173C CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC SSD – $179 (save $120) – Walmart – shop deal now
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Lenovo 100E Chromebook 2ND Gen Laptop, 11.6-inch HD (1366 X 768) Display – (typically $159.99 – save $40.99 – Amazon: $121 / Best Buy: $139
- 01/11 – Samsung Chromebook 3 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, 11.6-inch Chromebook – typically $199.99 (save $62.49) – Amazon: $137.50 / Target: $231.99 / Walmart: $199.99
Walmart’s Best Smartphones Live Deals
Walmart iPhone deals match its best Black Friday sales
Walmart
Forbes
- 01/11 – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $300 gift card with qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint – shop deal now
- 01/11 – Apple iPhone XS Max – 64 GB – Sprint – space gray – $617 – shop deal now
- 01/11 – STAR DEAL – iPhone 6S / iPhone 6S Plus – Unlocked – 32GB – Total Wireless or Straight Talk – $99 / $149 (old models but stunning prices) – Walmart – shop deals now
- 01/11 – STAR DEAL – (Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB, (U.S. Warranty) from $515 (save over $200) – shop deal now
Walmart’s Best Smart Devices, Smartwatches Live Deals
- 01/10 Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast, Walmart Exclusive – $45 (save $30) – shop deal now
- 01/10 – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band – (typically $749) – Amazon: $679 / B&H: $740 / Best Buy: $660.99 / Walmart: $749
- 01/10 – Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – typically $849 (save $250) – $599 – shop deal now
- 01/10 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker – (typically $149.95) save $50 – Amazon: $99.95 / B&H: $99.95 / Best Buy: $99.95 / Target: $99.95 / Walmart: $99.95
Walmart’s Best Tablet Live Deals
- 01/10 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Silver (Latest Model) – (typically $799.99) – Amazon: from $735/ B&H: $759 / Best Buy: $799.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $735
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch Wi-Fi Only (2019 Model) – 64GB – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $464.99 / B&H: $474 / Best Buy: $499.99: / Costco: $469.99 / Target: $499.99 / Walmart: $464.99
- 01/10 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGES – 10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $333.94 / B&H: $329 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Staples: $329 / Target: $329.99 / Walmart: $329
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $267.98 / B&H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Costco: $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $329.99 / Walmart: $327.99
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Tab S6 – (typically $649.99) – the best Android tablet you can buy – Amazon: $549.99 / B&H: $649.99 / Best Buy – $549.99 / Costco: $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $549.99 / Walmart: $629
- 01/10 – Lenovo Tab E7, 7-inch Android Tablet, Quad-Core Processor, 8GB Storage – $69 (save $30) – shop deal now
Walmart’s Best TV Live Deals
LG’s stunning OLED TVs are among many models with savings greater than on Black Friday
LG
Forbes
Best TV Deals Over $1,000
- 01/11 – LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: $2,496.99 / B&H: $2.496.99 / Best Buy: $2,499.99 / Target: $2,499.99 / Walmart: $2,496.99
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,396.99 / B&H: $1,396.99 / Best Buy: $1,399.99 / Costco: $1,399.99 / Target: $1,399.99 (currently unavailable) / Walmart: $1,396.99
- 01/11 – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Amazon: $1,497.99 / B&H: $1,497 / Best Buy: $1,499.99 / Costco: (member only item) (offer valid – 01/26/20) / Walmart: $1,497.99
- 01/11 – Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2019 Model – (typically $3,799.99) – Amazon: $3,498 / B&H: $3,498 / Best Buy: $3,499.99 / Walmart: $3,498
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Sony XBR65X900F 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility (typically $2,799.99) – Amazon: $1,998 / B&H: $1,998 / Best Buy: $1,999.99 / Costco: $2,998 / Walmart: $1,998
- 01/011 – TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – (typically $2,299.99) – Amazon: $1,399.99 / B&H: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,399.99
Best TV Deals $500-$1,000
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA 65-inch Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $1,799.99) – Amazon: $997.99 / B&H: $997.99 / Best Buy: $999.99 / Costco: $999.99 / Samsung: $999.99 / Walmart: $997.99
- NEW – Samsung – 75-inch Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – typically $1,099.00 (save $200) – Amazon: $897.99 / Best Buy: $899.99 / Walmart: $897.99
- 01/11 – LG – 65-inch Class – LED – Nano 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – (typically $1,099.99 – Amazon: $996.99 / B&H: $996.99 / Best Buy: $999.99 / Walmart: $896.99
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $829/ B&H: $796.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $796.99
- 01/10 – TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – 65R625 – (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $799.99 / B&H: $799.99 / Best Buy: $799.99
- 01/09 – Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $697.99 / B&H: $697.99 / Best Buy: $699.99 / Samsung: $699.99 / Walmart: $697.99
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $477.99 / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $479.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99
- 01/09 – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99
Best TV Deals Under $500
- 01/08 – Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $347.99
- 01/08 – TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99
- 01/08 – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $248
My Walmart top daily deals will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
