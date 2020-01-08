New Year, New Marketing Strategy: What Industry Leaders Expect To See In 2020

Heat, a creative agency within Deloitte Digital

In marketing, a new year means new opportunities to reach customers, adjust strategy and meet goals. We asked industry leaders to share what they expect to see in the year ahead. From trust and transparency to data and social, here’s what they said about trends to watch.

Trust becomes paramount. “It is self-evident that consumers buy more from companies whose values they believe in and reputations they can trust – it follows that trust will be the most important brand measure in most sectors in 2020. Success starts with the understanding that consumers are going to be more suspicious than ever towards marketing and advertising. In this environment, brands will need to recognize why they sell what they sell now matters more than ever before as consumers are demanding transparency and authenticity before opening their wallets.” – Mike Barrett, President of Heat, a creative agency within Deloitte Digital

