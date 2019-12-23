New York Jets And Sam Darnold Win Their Home (Sort-Of) Finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 22: Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their terrible towels to show … [+] support for their team during the second half of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets on December 22, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Late in the third quarter Sunday, the Steeleers faced a third-and-9 at the Pittsburgh 43. Public address announcer and noted local traffic update maven Joe Nolan did his usual scripted schtick, exhorting the MetLife Stadium crowd to get loud.

“It is third down—AND NINE!” The point of his oratory was to get the New York Jets fans to make a lot of noise and disrupt the play call and snap count.

Oh, the Jets’ supporters tried, somewhat, but there was a much louder roar when Pittsburgh converted the first down with a 14-yard reception by Juju Smith-Schuster. That’s because the Steelers’ rabid fan base, known for their penchant for traveling to road games, once again had shown up in force far away from western Pennsylvania.

That sequence symbolized the Jets’ 16-10 win over the playoff-chasing Steelers. It was a mixed bag, especially for still-learning second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 11 plays to their only touchdown of the day, marking the fifth time in the last nine games that Darnold and the Jets have driven to a TD on their first possession.

Yes, Darnold made the throws and the Jets’ receivers got open, but the common denominator in these first drives, as with most play-callers, is that Jets head coach Adam Gase is able to script those plays in advance the most. So Gase has the best chance of exploiting an opposing defensive coordinator’s tendencies before that coach has a chance to adjust.

After that, the Jets’ offense managed only three field goals, as the Jets’ chronically struggling running game wasn’t much of a help, except for Le’Veon Bell’s 11-yard burst on third down that preceded Sam Ficken’s game-clinching 42-yard field goal with 3:11 to go.

But Darnold also must shoulder some of the blame for an offense that sputtered for much of the day. Darnold (16-for-26, 183 yards) made few big plays other than a well-delivered 23-yard scoring pass to Robby Anderson and a 32-yard catch-and-run to uncovered tight end Trevon Wesco in the third quarter. Wesco did almost all of the work on the play, which set up the go-ahead field goal.

And the march to the final field goal began with two slant passes to wide-open primary targets on which Darnold had merely to wait and throw. Credit Gase for those calls and the pass to the seldom-used Wesco. (Guess I was wrong when I wrote Gase should ditch play-calling.)

Put it this way—the Darnold believers, and they are legion, can look at this game as yet another positive in a late-season renaissance that has seen him pass for 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in the past seven games. Those who believe Darnold still has plenty to learn in his journey toward becoming a big-time NFL quarterback can point to the fact he hasn’t beaten an elite team yet, and that he still makes rookie-ish mistakes. A case in point was the strip sack that set up Pittsburgh’s lone touchdown of the day.

“On offense, we did our job when we needed to,” Darnold said. “(There were) some plays that we would like to have back but it was good to get a win.”

And good to be home one last time in 2019. Well, sort of.

