New York Mets Opening Day 1998: Ten Things You Might Not Have Known

Brian McRae of the New York Mets is congratulated by teammate Butch Huskey as he crosses homeplate to score on a single by teammate Alberto Castillo as Matt Franco runs from the team dugout 31 March at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York. The Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 after fifteen innings in the Mets' home opening game.

If everything went as scheduled, there would have been 40,000-plus people making their way home from Citi Field in the late afternoon hours Thursday, along with hundreds of thousands of others snaking their way back from wherever they spent the work day not working but watching the Mets’ Opening Day game against the defending World Series champion Nationals.

Cars would have been tuned to sports radio, where the hosts would have discussed every move made by new Mets manager Luis Rojas and his counterpart, the suddenly no longer beleaguered Dave Martinez. Fans would have taken to Twitter to discuss the long-awaited duel between the NL’s last three Cy Young Award winners — the Mets’ two-time defending recipient Jacob deGrom and the Nationals’ Max Scherzer, the latter of whom would be taking the mound in a game that counted for the first time since his gutty performance in Game 7 of the World Series.

Except, of course, nothing is going as scheduled, and will not for quite some time. The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a halt, and the absence of 30 Major League Baseball teams making their debuts Thursday ranks low on the list of inconveniences.

Still, sports are an indelible part of our lives and society, and on another of the many days that are now filled with anxious uncertainty, it was understandable to miss the pageantry of Opening Day and the promise provided by its uncertainty.

The Mets’ broadcast network, SNY, did its best to fill the void Thursday afternoon by showing condensed hour-long broadcasts of a handful of memorable Opening Days. In the 3 o’clock hour, SNY aired the 1998 opener, when the Mets edged the Phillies, 1-0, in 14 innings.

The game began at 1:42 PM (that’s an odd time) with a first-pitch temperature of 82 degrees. It ended in darkness four hours and 35 minutes later with the temperature down a couple dozen degrees as players bundled up in the dugout and fans in the stands wished they’d brought a coat…or so we have been told.

It made for a memorable first day at the ballpark. And while watching it again Thursday wasn’t as good as watching the real thing, the truth remains that any baseball on Opening Day is better than no baseball. So with that in mind, here are are 10 things you probably didn’t know about the Mets and their 1998 opener.

1.) The game took place on Mar. 31, the earliest Opening Day in Mets history. That “record” was broken two years later, when the Mets opened against the Cubs in Japan on Mar. 29. The Mets didn’t debut that early again until 2018, when they beat the Cardinals on Mar. 29. The Mets again made their earliest debut ever last season, when they beat the Nationals, 2-0, on Mar. 28. That record would have been broken again this year. Sigh.

2.) The 14-inning game was the longest Opening Day game in NL history (breaking the record of 13 innings, set by the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants in both 1906 and 1909) and one inning shy of the longest Opening Day game in history (the Washington Senators’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Athletics in 1926). The latter record was broken in 2012, when the Blue Jays beat the Indians, 7-4, in 16 innings. It was also the longest Opening Day home game in Mets history (it was the second extra-inning Opening Day home game after a 6-5 win over the Reds in 1985) and tied for the Mets’ longest Opening Day game ever. The strike-delayed 1995 season opener also lasted 14 innings, though the Mets lost that one to the Rockies, 11-9, when the mulleted Dante Bichette christened Coors Field with a fist-pumping, bat-dropping walk-off three-run homer.

3.) The win for the Mets continued their remarkable Opening Day success. After losing their first eight openers, the Mets went 24-5 on Opening day from 1970 through 1998. They’ve been only slightly less successful since then (14-7). The Mets’ Opening Day record of 38-20 is the best in baseball.

4.) That Phillies lineup was LOADED with former and future Mets. One-time Mets phenom Gregg Jefferies, who was still somehow only 30 years old, batted second and played left field. Former Mets first baseman Rico Brogna manned first base and batted fifth. Bobby Abreu, who would finish his career with the Mets by appearing in 78 games in 2014, made his Phillies debut by playing right field and batting seventh. And Desi Relaford, who became a popular utilityman for the Mets in 2001, batted eighth and played shortstop. The Phillies could have had five former or future Mets in the starting lineup, but Lenny Dykstra’s attempted comeback from a back injury ended earlier that month. In addition, the losing pitcher, Ricky Bottalico, posted a 3.38 ERA over 60 games with the Mets in 2004 while Ruben Amaro, who played the final three innings in left field, served as the Mets’ first base and outfield coach in 2018 and in their front office in 2019.

5.) If you are a Mets fan or follower of a certain age, you remember the hype surrounding Jefferies was unlike anything else before or, really, since. Jefferies was named the Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America in both 1986 (when he hit .353 between Single-A and Double-A in his first full pro season) and 1987 (when he batted .367 with 20 homers, 101 RBIs and 26 stolen bases for Double-A Jackson) before making his big league debut on Sept. 1, exactly one month after his 20th birthday. He spent most of 1988 at Triple-A Tidewater but managed to receive NL Rookie of the Year votes after hitting .321 with six homers in 29 games down the stretch for the NL East-winning Mets. The most impressive thing? He didn’t even use up his rookie eligibility in 1988! That happened in 1989, when Jefferies hit a mere .258 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs and 21 stolen bases on his way to finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting. The emotional Jefferies struggled to find a position and gain acceptance with the Mets, who traded him to the Royals following the 1991 season. That began a journeyman-esque career for Jefferies, who played for five teams from 1992 through 2000 but looked like a potential star only during his two seasons with the Cardinals, for whom he hit a combined .335 while making the NL All-Star team in both 1993 and 1994.

FLUSHING, NY – MARCH, 1989: Gregg Jefferies #9 of the New York Mets poses for a portrait in March, … [+] 1989 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by B Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

6.) But while Jefferies never quite turned into a superstar, he was still really productive at a really young age. Check out this list of 3,000-hit club members who had fewer hits prior to their 27th birthday than Jefferies, who had 948 hits before turning 27:

Willie Mays 933 (missed 1953 due to military service)

Pete Rose 903

Paul Molitor 874

Rod Carew 842

Stan Musial 812 (missed 1945 due to military service)

Tony Gwynn 812

Dave Winfield 796

Lou Brock 691

Craig Biggio 624

Wade Boggs 610

Ichiro Suzuki 0

These come with some caveats, of course — Mays and Musial surely would have had more hits than Jefferies prior to their 27th birthday if not for their military service and Suzuki didn’t make his Major League Baseball debut until he was 27, after collecting 1,278 hits in his native Japan — but still, Jefferies had more hits prior to 27 than 11 of the 32 men to collect 3,000 hits in the big leagues. That’s pretty neat.

7.) There weren’t nearly as many former or future Phillies on the Mets’ roster, though winning pitcher Turk Wendell was dealt to Philadelphia — along with fellow reliever Dennis Cook, who was the third of the Mets’ six pitchers — on July 27, 2001 in exchange for pitchers Bruce Chen and Adam Walker. That was the seconds trade between the teams in four days — and the last for exactly 17 years, until the Mets dealt Asdrubal Cabrera in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklyn Kilome. And Mel Rojas, the Mets’ fourth pitcher, is a cousin of new Mets manager Luis Rojas.

8.) The starter for the Mets was Bobby Jones, who made his third and final Opening Day start as he completed a brief run as the Mets’ no. 1 starter. He is one of just six Mets pitchers to make at least three Opening Day starts. This is some pretty good company for Jones:

Tom Seaver 11

Dwight Gooden 8

Tom Glavine 4

Johan Santana 4

Al Leiter 3

Bobby Jones 3

9.) The Mets had just two hits through nine innings against Curt Schilling, who went eight innings and threw 121 pitches and somehow didn’t lose his right arm in the process, and reliever Jerry Spradlin, who threw a perfect ninth. That was the fewest hits for the Mets through nine innings on Opening Day since they were two-hit by the Cardinals in a 7-0 loss on Apr. 9, 1963. And Billy Brewer and Mark Leiter combined to limit the Mets to one hit over the next two innings. The Mets hadn’t been limited to three hits over nine innings on Opening Day since a 12-3 loss to the Pirates on…Apr. 9, 1990. They ended up getting four hits off Bottalico over the final 2 2/3 innings.

10.) Mets manager Bobby Valentine used 19 players — every position player and every pitcher except starting pitchers Al Leiter, Rick Reed, Dave Mlicki and Masato Yoshii and two relievers (likely John Hudek, who made his season debut in the next game Apr. 2, and Brian Bohanon, who debuted Apr. 4). The game-winning hit was delivered by second-string catcher Alberto Castillo, who laced a full-count, bases-loaded single to right off Botallico. Castillo collecting the game’s lone RBI underscored just how different the Mets would look not even two months later. With Todd Hundley sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Mets carried three catchers on the Opening Day roster — Tim Spehr, who drew the start, Castillo and utilityman Jim Tatum, who made his lone big league start at the position on Apr. 9. But Castillo and Spehr combined to hit just .186 (16-for-86) with no homers and five RBIs through the Mets’ first 28 games. After a couple weeks of mixing and matching in some other lower-profile options — Todd Pratt was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and the Mets acquired Rick Wilkins from the Mariners — the Mets went out and got some dude named Mike Piazza from the defending World Series champion Marlins. Remember when that sounded weird?

