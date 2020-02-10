Newcastle United Must Remember What The Longstaff Brothers Represent And Cannot Take It For Granted

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 19: Brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle during the Premier … [+] League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

In a split second, St James’ Park and Tyneside remembered. It was early October, and supporter unrest, which led to a fractious atmosphere for the early weeks of the Premier League season, was growing. Steve Bruce had not exactly been welcomed as Rafael Benitez’s successor at Newcastle United. Following the 5-0 defeat at Leicester City, there were calls for action, namely Bruce’s removal; his former club Manchester United, whom he hadn’t beaten in 23 attempts as a manager, travelled to the North East. Everything teetered on a knife edge, until Matty Longstaff announced himself in style.

Injuries and suspension had given Bruce a selection headache in midfield, but pairing the 19-year-old with his brother Sean, two years his senior, felt like too big of a risk. Three hours after that decision was announced to the watching world, and the supporters who had been protesting and waiting for the next vindication of their criticism, Newcastle, Bruce and the younger Longstaff puffed their chests out. He had scored the winner, giving his team a much-needed three points; the manager was given credit by those lining up to lynch him. The greater target for frustration and the reason many people had forgotten about the joys of following their club in the first place, Mike Ashley, remained, as did the bigger issues worth protesting about, but Longstaff gave everything a point again. Watching two Geordie youngsters battling for the shirt, and coming out on top, made it all feel worth it, just for a second.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team … [+] mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Immediately after the game, with the brothers having given an incredibly raw interview to the broadcasters in the UK, everyone wanted to find out more about Matty. Sean’s story was already being told; he burst onto the scene ten months prior, and an impressive run of games earned him a new contract and caught the eye of Manchester United, who spent the summer trying to lure him to Old Trafford. The fact he had a brother who arguably looked more prepared to make an impact at the top level made the whole story that bit more intriguing, but it didn’t take long for news to circulate that the youngster’s contract was running out in the summer. Bruce announced his intention to look at terms for both of them, but Matty’s situation would obviously take priority.

Over five months on, though, and nothing has changed, despite another goal against the Red Devils in the return fixture, a 4-1 defeat on Boxing Day. Concerns were swept under the carpet at the time, but the reality is Newcastle could be losing one of their most talented academy graduates in years on a free transfer. As of January this year, Matty is able to discuss a move to foreign clubs on a pre-contract agreement, and speculation linking him with a move to both Inter and AC Milan has refused to go away. It would be easy to disregard their reported interest as nothing more than sensationalist gossip, but Antonio Conte has made a concerted effort to scour the Premier League for his targets at Inter and Milan attempted to sign young British players in Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash and Wigan Athletic fullback Antonee Robinson last month. A switch to San Siro isn’t beyond the realms of possibility; it would be difficult to turn down at the best of times, let alone if your hometown club hasn’t done all it can to keep you.

Not for the first time, Newcastle have caused their own problems. While these negotiations must be a two-way street and they cannot be held to ransom by the brothers who are well within their rights to use their success as leverage, in Matty’s case, they should have had the urgent issue dealt with before he pulled a first team shirt on. As Sean has done, he may ask for better terms once he has established himself, but at least the cliff edge wouldn’t be on the horizon. Allowing him to showcase his quality before extending his deal has resulted in the power and control swinging the player’s way.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce celebrates with … [+] Matty Longstaff after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 6, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Both Sean and Matty are Newcastle supporters at heart, they have grown up immersed in the club, its history and understand what it represents. There shouldn’t be two easier players to convince their futures lie where they are, but nothing can be taken for granted. Michael Carrick, Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer, Chris Waddle and even Bruce himself enjoyed great playing careers away from the area they were born in and the team they loved. Nothing can be taken for granted here, and the younger sibling is getting closer to being the next one that got away.

Of course, there is a difference between selling for a huge fee and seeing someone depart for free. The dream will always be to see local players shine for Newcastle, but if their value grows and they are moved on, then that is part of the game. When Kevin Keegan brought Shearer back from Blackburn Rovers in 1996, he alluded to the idea of him being a gift for the area, as a reward for their loyalty. Watching the Longstaff brothers develop and grow in a black and white shirt can be something different; a reminder of why the pain and anger can all be worth it sometimes. Not signing Matty up before the summer and seeing him go would be the latest irreversible stain on the current regime’s record.

