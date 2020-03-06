Neymar And Barcelona Would Be Crazy To Trigger Early Termination Of PSG Contract

Will the old (and getting older) gang be reunited at Barcelona? (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos … [+] Alonso/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Last summer the return of Neymar to Barcelona was imminent….and we waited and we waited. The fact is that it didn’t happen and the reason was simple – Barcelona didn’t have the money.

The same Neymar-to-Barcelona story did the rounds before and during the January transfer window but again, zilch.

Now we are being told that Neymar and Barcelona have hatched a cunning plan that will see the Brazilian striker return to the Camp Nou in the summer, just three seasons after PSG triggered a release clause of €222 million – the world’s most expensive transfer.

The key to this cunning plan is the use of the “Webster Ruling.” The genesis of the “Webster Ruling” goes back over two decades when the European Commission threatened to outlaw the transfer system within the EU because it undermined players “freedom of movement” compared to other workers.

FIFA blinked and in 2005 enacted “Article 17” which dealt with the “Consequences of Terminating a Contract Without Just Cause. “

Andy Webster of Hearts in 2012 – his 2nd spell with the club (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty … [+] Images)

Getty Images

The first player to use the provision was Dundee-born Andy Webster. Webster’s decision was debated widely in Scotland and the UK at the time and some observers felt that this on par with the “Bosman Ruling” of 1995.

In 2006, Webster gave notice to Hearts that he was terminating his contract (without cause) with one year remaining of a multi-year deal.

The whole affair took another two years before it was resolved. Hearts claimed £4.6m in compensation, but initially, FIFA awarded the Edinburgh club £625,000.

Hearts appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but instead of seeing more money the compensation amount was reduced to £150,000 – payable by Webster.

The “Webster Ruling” is often interpreted as giving a player that has reached 28 years old and who is in the last two years on a 5-year deal carte blanche to walk way. Certainly, a player can walk away but not without being held personally responsible for compensation.

The CAS ruling was regarded at the time as tilting the playing field very much in favor of the players and that Webster was supposedly going to be first of many players to trigger Article 17.

But that never happened and the Matuzalém case has a lot to do with it. The 2008 decision on appeal of the Webster case has since been largely superseded by the final decision in the case of Brazilian midfielder .

Matuzalém signed for Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2004 in a transfer from Brescia that cost €8,000,000. Three years later, Matuzalém unilaterally “terminated” his contract that had two years remaining and two weeks later he was introduced as Real Zaragoza’s newest signing.

Matuzalém Da Silva Francelino of SS Lazio in action in 2010 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Massimo … [+] Cebrelli/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Shakhtar took the case to FIFA and in November 2007 the player and Zaragoza were found “jointly and severally liable” and were ordered to pay €6,800,000.

Shakhtar appealed to CAS in an effort to increase the compensation and in May 2009 the amount was almost doubled to €11,858,934. The decision was upheld by the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Kenny Scott writing for “Law in Sport” identified the salient points from the CAS decision, namely:

It is not possible to evaluate the amount of compensation that will be due in advance – the judging party will have to establish the damage suffered on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration the circumstances of the individual case, the arguments raised and the evidence produced;

The purpose of Article 17 is to reinforce contractual stability;

In determining the compensation, the judging authority should aim at determining an amount that puts the injured party in the position that the same party would have had if the contract was performed properly.

His conclusion, and that of many others, was that the “Matuzalém decision” largely diminished the advantage that had accrued to players from the original Webster decision.

Despite what you may have read, there is no magic formula that generates a compensation number courtesy of FIFA. What’s more even, if/when FIFA sets a number the amount is subject to an appeal to CAS, and then the Swiss Federal Court.

Although an appeal has yet to go further, it would be very possible for the wronged party – PSG – to take the legal process even further and to seek injunctions along the way.

It also means that if Neymar (and Barcelona) do decide to trigger the termination of the player’s deal with PSG without cause, the affair could take years to settle and at a cost that nobody can predict.

That is one helluva risk to take for a 28-year-old who can’t seem to make up his mind if he is a player who is a celebrity, or a celebrity who happens to be a player.

Source