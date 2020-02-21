Neymar PSG Future Undecided, In Light Of Messi FC Barcelona Return Comments

TOPSHOT – Barcelona players Luis Suarez (L), Neymar (C) and Lionel Messi (R) take part in a training … [+] session at Barry University in Miami, Florida, on July 27, 2017, two days before their International Champions Cup friendly match against Real Madrid / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with Mundo Deportivo on Thursday, FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi spoke on a wide range of subjects including his future in Catalonia, his row with sporting director Eric Abidal, and the I3 Ventures social media scandal that has enguled the club this week.

Also commented on was the return to the La Liga giants of Brazilian forward Neymar, of whom the Ballon d’Or winner remarked:

“I’ve said it many times, at a sporting level, Ney is one of the best in the world and I would love him to return.”

“It is normal for people to see him that way [as disloyal or a mercenary] because of the way he left [to PSG in 2017], and it also bothered me at the time. We tried to convince him not to. But in the end we all want to win and have the best. We and the people. As I said before, he is one of the best and contributed a lot on the field. But it is understandable that people think like that, since he left in a way that they did not like.”

“He is really looking forward to coming back, he always seemed sorry [for what he did]. He did a lot to return and that would be the first step to [forgiveness], [to] try to arrive [back at the Camp Nou],” it was added.

According to L’Equipe however, those close to the 28-year-old have insisted that his continuation in Paris is still undetermined and nothing will be decided until May.

“He’s not thinking about leaving PSG,” it was apparently stressed to the French football magazine.

Reported to have adapted to life in the city, how the Ligue 1 holders fair in the Champions League will have considerable influence on whether the Santos academy product chooses to see out his peak years for the Qatari-backed outfit or, by utlising the unique Webster Ruling, return to the Blaugrana for a fee of around $200mn, should the latter party boast the required funds.

