NFL Divisional Playoffs: 49ers Outclass Vikings In Blowout Win, Head To NFC Championship Game

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers trounced the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s NFL … [+] Divisional Playoff game. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers were seven-point favorites heading into Saturday’s NFL Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC, San Francisco more than looked the part in a blowout 27-10 win over the Vikings. The team’s defense got to a struggling Kirk Cousins for six sacks and held Dalvin Cook to less than 20 rushing yards.

While Jimmy Garoppolo struggled on the other side, the 49ers’ run game got going big time en route to the team heading to next week’s NFC Championship Game.

Here’s what we learned from the 49ers’ convincing win at Levi’s Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Just Pound The Rock

Running back Tevin Coleman had himself a heck of a game Saturday. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty … [+] Images)

Getty Images

A day that saw Garoppolo complete just 11 passes also included the 49ers putting up 47 rush attempts. Tevin Coleman went for a season-high 105 yards on 22 attempts, scoring two touchdowns in the process. Raheem Mostert added 58 yards on 12 attempts in the win.

This helped San Francisco control of the time of possession battle, holding on to the ball for north of 38 minutes. In turn, this helped a rested 49ers defense keep their feet on the gas in a dominating performance against the Vikings.

Speaking Of The Defense

The good Nick Bosa showed up Saturday against Minnesota. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Richard Sherman. Nick Bosa. Dee Ford. Emmanuel Moseley. The list doesn’t stop there. But these were the four major components in one of the most-dominant defensive performances we’ve seen in recent NFL Playoff history.

The numbers are staggering. San Francisco held the Vikings to seven first downs, the third-lowest total in postseason history. Kirk Cousins tallied 126 net passing yards. Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook had 18 yards on nine attempts. San Francisco got to Cousins for six sacks, including two from Bosa.

Meanwhile, the game changed on a dime in the third quarter when Richard Sherman intercepted Cousins.

Saturday’s performance from San Francisco’s defense was absolutely stunning. Minnesota averaged just north of three yards per play. The team could not do a darn thing after tying the game up with a touchdown in the first quarter.

If what we saw from a healthy 49ers defense against the Vikings is any indication, they are legit Super Bowl favorites. That’s how good this unit was.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Poor Performance

Now 20-5 as the 49ers’ starter, all Garoppolo does is win. It really does remind us of an all-time great quarterback in franchise history. However, we’re not going to give the signal caller much credit for Saturday’s 27-10 win over Minnesota.

Instead, it was all about a dominant rushing attack and one of the best defensive performances we’ve seen over the past several decades.

Garoppolo completed just 6-of-13 passes after San Francisco’s opening drive, putting up less than 80 yards in the process. He was erratic throughout the game, including a horrible interception in the second quarter.

It got to the point that Kyle Shanahan seemingly lost confidence in his quarterback and attempted to run the clock out with a three-score lead in the second half. Garoppolo simply needs to play better moving forward.

The Offensive Line

Mike McGlinchey upped his game after initial struggles against Danielle Hunter. (AP Photo/Julio … [+] Cortez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

After seeing Garoppolo sacked twice in the first quarter, San Francisco’s offensive line stepped up big time throughout the remainder of the game. The quarterback was sacked zero times on his final 15 drop backs and pressured just two times during that span.

More than anything, Mike McGlinchey’s ability to overcome a dreadful start against Danielle Hunter set the 49ers up well. He responded big time in the face of one of the game’s best pass rushers.

On the ground, the likes of interior linemen Ben Garland, Laken Tomlinson and Mike Person bullied one of the NFL’s best defensive lines. This bodes well for San Francisco heading into the NFC Championship Game.

Let’s Talk About Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman’s performance this season has been legendary. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It can’t be noted enough just how darn good this All-Pro performer has been in his second season with the 49ers. Sherman came to play big time on Saturday, putting up a game-changing interception. He also followed Adam Thielen around the field, holding the star receiver to 7.1 yards per target.

The dude is playing the best football of his career. Given what we saw from Sherman in Seattle, that’s a stunning realization to come to. And it has Sherman on the brink of his third Super Bowl appearance.

Welcome Back, Dee Ford

Dee Ford come up huge in his return to action Saturday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Heading into Saturday’s game, I focused on just how much better the 49ers’ pass rush is with Ford in the mix. Specifically, Nick Bosa is a completely different monster. After missing the final three regular-season games with a hamstring injury, Ford was back on the field against the Vikings.

It led to immediate production from the Pro Bowler with a first-half sack.

It also led to San Francisco getting to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to the tune of six sacks and nine hits. This is the same dominating pass rush we saw from the 49ers with Ford on the field during the regular season. It’s also tremendous news heading into the NFC Championship Game.

The Road Goes Through Levi’s Stadium

No matter who they play in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers are going to be heavy favorites. (AP … [+] Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Whether it’s against Green Bay or Seattle, these 49ers are going to be heavy home favorites for next Sunday’s NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara.

We’re talking about a well rested team with an extra day off taking on an opposing squad that must travel clear across the country on a short week.

Sure Russell Wilson gives his Seahawks a chance to win every game. But he can’t look at Saturday’s game and be too confident behind a lackluster and injury-plagued offensive line.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have already been blown out at Levi’s Stadium this season. Green Bay would be major dogs if it came out on top against Seattle at home on Sunday.

Despite this, don’t expect the 49ers to overlook either opponent. Any given Sunday and the like. That’s fine. But this team is now the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl after what we saw at Levi’s Saturday afternoon.

