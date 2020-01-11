NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Bracket, Odds And Tennessee Titans Vs. Baltimore Ravens Picks

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 12: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up by … [+] throwing a pass before playing against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are set to begin their 2020 NFL Playoff journey on Saturday night when the Tennessee Titans come to town for a Divisional round clash. The top-seeded Ravens earned homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs after a spectacular 14-win campaign—the most victories in the league this year—and have many believing that they are the best team in football. Before Baltimore can start thinking about claiming the franchise’s third Super Bowl title, it first must get past an upset-minded Titans opponent that is coming off a statement win over the defending champion New England Patriots. Tennessee narrowly slipped into the postseason as the AFC’s No. 6 seed after winning seven of its last 10 games, but has already made plenty of noise during Wild Card weekend and will now try to parlay that momentum into an unlikely trip to the conference championship game.

Sportsbooks aren’t buying Baltimore as an upset candidate in the Divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Ravens opened as a nine-point chalk after it was revealed they would be facing the Titans this weekend, but that line has since moved to 10 after a deluge of wagers on the home team. As of Saturday afternoon, Baltimore is still receiving a slight majority of action from the public in terms of both bets (54%) and money (56%) wagered against the spread. The total for this game has also shifted based on lopsided public betting trends. The game went up on the board with a total of 48.5 points, but has since dropped to 47. This adjustment hasn’t scared off under backers, as 57% of tickets and 58% of the handle is rooting for a low-scoring affair.

Baltimore and Tennessee have engaged in a number of exciting, back-and-forth battles in recent years—they’ve consistently traded blows across the last eight matchups, with each team claiming four victories in that span—and many are wondering if the Titans have what it take to continue that trend after losing the last time they faced this opponent. Those looking for advice on how to bet this intriguing AFC postseason contest have come to the right place, as Vegas expert Jon Price of SportsInformationTraders.com has provided his take on it for readers. Before seeing which side the pro handicapper is predicting to both win and cover the spread, take a look at the full schedule of games, kickoff start times, viewing info and updated odds for every Divisional round matchup. You can also check out relevant betting trends, an in-depth preview and more to help you make a smart decision when wagering on the Titans vs. Ravens in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Tennessee Titans Vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Trends

The Titans and Ravens have traded wins over their last eight matchups dating back to the 2005 season, but Tennessee holds a slight ATS edge in that span at 5-3.

The favorite has won and covered in each of the last three bouts between these squads.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the last 11 Titans-Ravens contests.

Baltimore was just 2-4 ATS as a home favorite during the 2019 NFL season and Tennessee was 3-2 ATS as an away underdog this year.

The Titans has a perfect 3-0 ATS record in games played with a rest disadvantage in 2019, while the Ravens went 2-1 ATS in games where they had a rest advantage.

Baltimore has covered in four of its last five Saturday contests.

The Ravens are 9-1 ATS over their last 10 overall contests and the Titans are 6-3-1 ATS over the same stretch.

Road underdogs have gone 36-24-1 ATS in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs dating back to 2003.

Since Lamar Jackson became Baltimore’s starting quarterback, underdogs have gone 8-3 ATS in Baltimore-based contests.

The Titans are 7-3-1 ATS since Ryan Tannehill took over as Tennessee’s starting signal-caller in Week 7.

Tennessee Titans Vs. Baltimore Ravens Preview and Prediction

The Ravens and Titans are set to meet in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday evening, the third matchup since the start of the 2017 season between these somewhat familiar foes. Baltimore blanked Tennessee in their last meeting during the 2018 campaign, going on the road to pick up a convincing 21-0 victory. Much has changed for both sides since that game, however, most notably the two players starting under center.

NFL on CBS reminded everyone of the last time these teams met in the postseason:

One of the main reasons the Titans were so successful and even made it into the playoffs this year was their decision to make a change at the quarterback position. They inserted backup Ryan Tannehill in for a struggling Marcus Mariota after a brutal start to the campaign, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and immediately reaped the benefits. The squad went from one of the most lethargic offenses in the NFL to one of the best, with the former Miami Dolphins QB leading the league in passer rating and winning eight of 11 games since taking over in Week 7. Tannehill is one of the best at throwing the ball under pressure (connecting on seven touchdowns against one interception while blitzed) in the league right now and excels at the play-action pass, two things that will make him very dangerous for a Ravens defense that blitzes nearly 50% of dropbacks.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sung Tannehill’s praises leading up to this matchup (via SI.com):

I think adding Ryan Tannehill has done wonders for that offense, because he’s the guy we all thought he was. They finally got him in a system that he’s operating really well out of. Analytics tell you the most efficient play is the play-action pass, and he’s doing that really well. So, it’s one of those deals you go into [and say], ‘Hey, let’s stop the run. Let’s stop the pass. Let’s stop the screens. Let’s stop this.’ It’s just – we have to go play football. It’s playoff football.

It wasn’t Tannehill that led Tennessee to its upset victory of New England, however, as the signal-caller completed just 8-of-15 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown while getting sacked once and throwing an interception. He didn’t need to shine for the Titans in the Wild Card, however, thanks to how unstoppable running back Derrick Henry was in the contest. The hulking back carried the ball a whopping 34 times, generating 182 yards and a touchdown while chewing up clock and wearing down the defending champs.

Henry is the largest running back in the league right now, coming in at an enormous 6’3”, 247 pounds. He uses that size to his advantage, wearing opponents down throughout the course of the game. Perhaps the most telling stat is that Henry has scored 14 of his 17 touchdowns on the season in the second half of games, where he seems to get stronger when the opposition is running out of steam. He’s also exceptional creating big plays due to his brute force, rushing for seven touchdowns of 50 or more yards since he came into the league in 2016. Even though the Pats were one of the league’s top rushing defenses this year—allowing just 95.5 yards per game and a league-best seven touchdowns on the ground—Henry was as close as a player can get to unstoppable against them. He’ll go up against a similar group of run-stoppers tonight—Baltimore concedes an average of 93.4 yards per game to opposing rushers and allowed 12 touchdowns to them in 2019—and figures to be a massive part of Tennessee’s gameplan as the squad tries to pull off a second straight upset to reach the AFC Championship Game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

NFL Research tweeted that tonight’s Titans-Ravens bout will mark a rare meeting between the league’s top rushing team and the league’s top rusher, whose side has had the edge in each of the first three such occurrences:

The Ravens certainly know a thing or two about running the ball, as they are coming off the greatest regular season in history in terms of yardage gained on the ground. They passed the 1978 Patriots to etch their mark in the NFL record books after recording a combined 3,296 rushing yards this year. They outpaced the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers by nearly 1,000 yards—the Niners accumulated a respectable 2,305 rushing yards—and averaged an eye-popping 5.5 yards per carry while punching in 21 scores on the ground. They had three rushers eclipse the 700-yard mark, headlined by top back Mark Ingram (1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns) and leading rusher/quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,206 yards, seven touchdowns). They’ll be going up against a mediocre Titans defense, a group that allowed 359.5 yards per game (255 through the air, 104.5 on the ground), a matchup that will likely determine which side advances to the conference title game.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stated that Jackson is the best player in the NFL right now and said that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will have his players prepared for this 2020 NFL Playoff contest (via TitansOnline.com):

Offensively they have the best player in the league, who is impossible to tackle. They have a great scheme – on any other day it would be fun to watch, but not when you are trying to prepare for them and stop them. … They are well coached and they are physical and that’s what the Baltimore Ravens have always been, especially with John (Harbaugh).

Jamison Hensley pointed out how great Lamar Jackson was in primetime contests during the 2019 campaign:

Jackson’s presence under center has been a revelation for the squad, as his ability to both take off running, as well as throw with pinpoint precision—he was 265-of-401 passing for 3,127 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 2019—has made Baltimore’s offense unique and nearly unstoppable. The near-certain MVP possesses the type of blazing speed—he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds—that simply can’t be accounted for in practice, something that allowed the second-year signal-caller to set the single-season rushing yardage record for his position. Don’t be surprised if Jackson relies heavily on his rushing ability tonight, as the weather forecast is calling for rains and winds that could make throwing the ball rather difficult for both sides.

Ian Rapoport posted the forecast for tonight’s Divisional round contest and noted that the conditions should benefit the running backs involved:

Interestingly enough, ever since Mike Vrabel took over the reins in Tennessee, the club has covered in seven of eight games as an underdog of four or more points. Even more spectacularly, the Titans have outright won six of those matchups, including a 3-0 SU and ATS record in 2019, highlighted by the team’s statement victory over the Pats in the Wild Card. That will be a tough trend to continue against a Ravens team that is widely regarded as the best the league has to offer, including by oddsmakers. Baltimore is a 2-1 favorite (+200) to win the Super Bowl, putting them well ahead of the 49ers (+325), Chiefs (+350), Packers (+800) and Seahawks (+1200) on the list of top contenders. The home side has been a roll as well, riding a 12-game winning streak into its 2020 NFL Playoff debut and covering in nine of its last 10 contests.

If this game were being played in better weather conditions, the Ravens would likely be able to run away with a blowout, double-digit victory. Their passing attack, coupled with Tennessee’s average defense, would be too much for the visitors to keep up with. However, due to a quarter inch of rain and strong winds being forecasted throughout the evening, it’s likely that this one ends up being a run-first and run-often type game for both sides. Those conditions will keep scoring down and bog up the offenses at times, making for a more evenly matched bout. Baltimore should still come away with a convincing win, but it’s not going to be so easy for the AFC’s top seed to notch a blowout. Tennessee deserves some credit as well after upsetting the Patriots, and although that feat won’t be repeated against the Ravens, the Titans will lay it all out and make it interesting for a few quarters.

Pick: Titans +10

Prediction: Ravens 24 – Titans 15

