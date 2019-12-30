NFL Ratings, Commercial Prices On The Rise

broadcasts averaged $419,045, an increase of 15 percent from $363,016 a year ago. MoffettNathanson estimates average football commercial prices including ABC’s prime time Saturday college football broadcast at $507,000, up 7.8 percent from 2019

"In stark contrast, scripted primetime shows have seen their unit pricing fall by nearly -15%, down to an average of $134,000," MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a recent client note. "Note that competition shows like The Masked Singer and The Voice, which are predominantly viewed live, had average unit rates of $152,000, down -7.8% vs. last year."

During the first fourteen weeks of the 2019 NFL season, average viewership rose 7 percent, fueled by a 22 percent jump for Fox and the NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast. The NFL on CBS reported an 8 percent increase during that same time period. ESPN’s Monday Night Football rose 6 percent, NBC’s Sunday Night Football surged 4 percent. Meanwhile, scripted shows floundered.

According to AdAge, during the first 12 weeks of the 2019-2020 TV season, 11 network scripted series averaged a rating of 1.0 or better in the adults aged 18 to 49 demographic sought by advertisers, compared with 31 a year earlier.

"We have often said, we strongly believe that the future of the linear bundle will be driven by all things live – sports, news, and reality competition," MoffettNathanson says. "Where does this leave scripted and unscripted shows? There is a growing push to monetize these genres in an AVOD window like Peacock or Pluto TV or a hybrid (ad-supported/subscription) model like Hulu or CBS All Access. "

The reasons for the NFL’s resiliency are many. The growth in sports betting has given fans a reason to watch games where they have a vested interest that they would have ignored. Games have also gotten more exciting as offensive production skyrocketed in the wake of new player safety rules.

The Baltimore Ravens are a case in point. Not only does the team have the best record in the NFL, but they also broke the single-season rushing record which had stood since 1978. NFL teams scored a record 1,371 touchdowns last year and 11,952 total points, the second-most in the League’s history. Quarterbacks threw the most touchdown passes ever.

Rising viewership bodes well for the Super Bowl, which last year attracted less than 100 million viewers for the first time in more than a decade.

Though the NFL’s multi-billion broadcast deal expires in 2021 and Monday Night Football’s contract expires in 2022. The League and the networks likely will try to extend it before it expires, which is how past deals have gone down. Tech giants such as Google and Amazon are reportedly interested in muscling in on the turf of the broadcast and cable networks, Nathanson, however, doesn’t expect the NFL to abandon its television partners entirely because the status quo has worked so well for so long.

In an interview earlier this year with The Hollywood Reporter, Nathanson said he expects the NFL fees to surge a combined 30 percent over the $5.6 billion a year networks pay now.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: A detail of the NFL 100 logo on the field during the fourth quarter of a … [+] game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 16-15. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Getty Images

