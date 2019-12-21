NFL Week 16 Super Six Preview: Bills At Patriots Highlights Super Saturday

Here are the best games from the 16th weekend of the NFL season, leading off with Saturday’s games. All times are Eastern.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL … [+] football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Houston Texans (9-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7), 1 p.m. Saturday

The Texans will clinch the AFC South championship with a victory over the Buccaneers. It won’t be easy. Tampa Bay has won four in a row and five of its last six games. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw for a career-high 458 yards with four touchdowns in last week’s victory at Detroit. In the process, he joined Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with five-plus games of 375-plus passing yards in a season. He leads the NFL with 4,573 passing yards and is second with 30 touchdowns. Then again, his 24 interceptions are a whopping six more than anyone else.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is making history, too. Last week, he joined Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple seasons of 25-plus touchdown passes and five-plus touchdown runs. Watson has been sacked 39 times, most in the AFC. Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks.

“It’s a lot on the line. We all know that. But at the same time, you can’t look past these guys and you can’t take it for granted,” Watson said. “Tampa Bay is playing good right now, playing with a lot of confidence, and Jameis is putting up a lot of points and a lot of yards.”

Oddly, while Houston is four touchdowns shy of its franchise record of 46, it’s scored a league-low 30 points in the first quarter this season.

Buffalo Bills (10-4) at New England Patriots (11-3), 4:30 p.m. Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the … [+] first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Patriots beat the Bills 16 to 10. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Like defense? Then you’ll like this game. New England leads the NFL with 12.9 points allowed per game and is No. 1 in total defense, interception percentage, opponent passer rating and third-down success. Buffalo is second in the NFL in points allowed (15.9 per game) and opponent passer rating and third in total defense. New England won at home in Week 4, 16-10, though the Bills had an overwhelming 375-224 edge in total yardage.

Last week, Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s NFL record with his 540th (and then 541st) touchdown pass. It could be Brady’s turn to pass Manning; he has 538 for his career. His counterpart, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, hasn’t put up big numbers but he does lead the league’s quarterbacks with nine touchdown runs.

Last week, New England clinched its 11th consecutive playoff berth, the longest streak in NFL history. Meanwhile, the Bills last week won their 10th game – a first since 1999. A win would go a long way toward winning their first AFC East title since 1995.

“We certainly respect the Patriots; they’ve reigned over this division, by far, for a long time,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “So, to have a game like this at this point in the season, our players have worked hard for it. So, you earn everything you get in this league, and so they’ve earned that, but we’re going to have to earn it this weekend because the Patriots, they play well, and especially down the stretch.”

New England is 34-5 against the Bills since 2000, with two of those losses coming with Tom Brady out of the lineup. Brady has thrown 69 touchdown passes against Buffalo; Dan Marino holds the NFL record against an opponent with 72 vs. the Jets, according to STATS.

Los Angeles Rams (8-6) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3), 8:15 p.m. Saturday

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 13: Solomon Thomas #94 of the San Francisco 49ers sacks Jared Goff #16 of … [+] the Los Angeles Rams during the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 49ers have alternated huge wins (blowout of Green Bay, shootout win at New Orleans) with tough losses (narrowly at Baltimore and on a last-second play against Atlanta). Up next is Los Angeles, which reached the Super Bowl last year but is hanging on for dear life in the NFC playoff chase after getting destroyed at Dallas.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on a roll, with a rating of 110-plus in four of his last five games. He has 19 wins in 24 career starts; only five quarterbacks have 20 wins in their first 25 starts. His favorite target is tight end George Kittle, who had 13 receptions for 154 yards in the loss to Atlanta. His three-year total of 2,780 receiving yards is the most ever for a tight end in his first three seasons, surpassing Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s 2,774 yards last week.

Speaking of tight ends, the Rams’ Tyler Higbee is on a roll with three consecutive 100-yard games – a first for a tight end in franchise history. He had 12 catches for 111 yards against Dallas. That’s helped offset the decreasing production of receiver Cooper Kupp, who has 83 catches on the season but just three the last two weeks. In his last game at San Francisco, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald had four sacks.

Los Angeles has scored 80 points in winning its last two games at San Francisco. Earlier this season, the 49ers won 20-7 and held Goff to a woeful 13-of-24 for 78 yards. The Niners’ defense has hit the skids, though. It’s allowed at least 20 points in five of its last seven games after doing it zero times in the first seven games. According to STATS, opposing quarterbacks have gone from a 58.0 passer rating in those first seven games to 102.1 in the last seven games.

