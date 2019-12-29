NFL Week 17: Key Matchups And Prediction For 49ers-Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 with the NFC West on the line. … [+] (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It comes down to one game. Currently the No. 1 seed in the conference, the San Francisco 49ers will earn the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs should they take out the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

San Francisco’s hard-fought comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday evening pushed the team to 12-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks dropped to 11-4 following a shocking home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Now that we have the backdrop to this huge “Sunday Night Football” contest, let’s check in on the top storylines, matchups and give you a final prediction for the 49ers-Seahawks Week 17.

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Television: NBC

Spread: 49ers (-3.5)

Over/Under: 45.5

Inching Closer To Super Bowl Aspirations

It’s rather clear how big this game is. The loser will drop to the fifth seed and have to take on either Philadelphia or Dallas on the road during Wild Card Weekend. If the 49ers come out on top, they are guaranteed the No. 1 overall seed — meaning that the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC would go through Levi’s Stadium.

This is one of the biggest regular-season games in franchise history. For both teams. It’s akin to the playoffs starting one week early. Who will step up on the game’s grandest of stages? Will Jimmy Garoppolo’s clutch gene be taken to a whole new level or will Russell Wilson continue to prove himself MVP worthy? These are the backstories as two of the NFL’s fiercest rivals do battle in front of a national audience Sunday night at CenturyLink.

Seahawks Injuries

Remember Seattle’s thrilling overtime win over the 49ers back in Week 10? It’s a game that saw San Francisco without both tackles, Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, as well as Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle. Emmanuel Sanders did not play after suffering a rib injury early in the game.

Despite this, San Francisco was a missed overtime field goal away from winning the game. That would have made Week 17 moot. Alas, it was not to be.

Fast forward almost two months, and Seattle appears to be in the same situation as its division rival. Top running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise will not be on the field Sunday night. Neither will starting left tackle Duane Brown.

Instead, Seattle signed Marshawn Lynch off the street to play a major role in the backfield. The former Pro Bowler has not suited up since Week 6 of the 2018 season. This should give San Francisco a major upper hand here.

Biggest “Sunday Night Football” Game Ever?

There was very little question that this game would be flexed to Sunday night. So much on the line between two bitter rivals. So many backstories.

As mentioned above, San Francisco will earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs with a win here. It will drop to the fifth seed with a loss. On the other hand, Seattle can realistically earn a first-round bye with a win. It would need either New Orleans or Green Bay to lose. If both of them drop games against much lesser opponents and the Seahawks come out on top, Pete Carroll’s squad will boast home-field advantage.

Seven of the past 10 No. 1 seeds have made it to at least the NFC Championship game. Of those seven, five earned a trip to the Super Bowl. It goes without saying that earning the top spot is a huge deal in today’s NFL. That’s what is on the line Sunday night.

The Backstories

Marshawn Lynch’s first game with the Seahawks since the 2015 season. Richard Sherman returning to the city that made him famous en route to brining its first ever Super Bowl. Two bitter rivals. The NFC West on the line. Home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs on the line.

San Francisco last won in Seattle back in 2011, one year before Russell Wilson entered the league. It now has a chance for a franchise-altering win under the lights at CenturyLink. Who could ask for more?

Top Matchups

Marshawn Lynch vs 49ers Run Defense

Let’s get this out of the way right now. Lynch opened as Seattle’s RB1 in their first depth chart since signing him earlier in the week. Given the rash of injuries this team has suffered during the season, that can’t be considered a surprise. It also represents a glaring issue for Seattle with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise all sidelined to injury.

The good news for Lynch and the Seahawks is that they’re taking on a mangled 49ers defensive front that’s without interior defenders D.J. Jones and Jullian Taylor. San Francisco has yielded an average of just 80 rushing yards over the past two games after giving up 100-plus yards on the ground in each of the previous 10 outings.

Jamarco Jones vs Nick Bosa

This should be a fun matchup for the 49ers. With Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown sidelined, Seattle will be relying on second-year offensive lineman Jamarco Jones to protect Russell Wilson’s blindside. It did not go swimmingly against the Arizona Cardinals last week. Wilson was sacked five times and has gone down a league-high 47 times this season.

Having made three career starts, Jones simply won’t be up to the task against NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Nick Bosa. Jones’ former teammate at Ohio State has put up 22 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks this season. He’s also feeling great heading into Week 17.

If Bosa is able to put consistent pressure on Wilson, it will throw Seattle’s passing game off. Given the injuries at running back, this could help San Francisco’s secondary in a big way. It’s a huge matchup, one that Bosa should win easily.

Tyler Lockett vs K’Waun Williams

Sure Seattle will move Lockett to the outside as a way to take advantage of Ahkello Witherspoon’s recent struggles. But the underrated receiver makes his money in the slot.

Lockett has put up career highs in receptions (76) and yards (1,006) while catching an absurd 74% of the passes thrown in his direction. He remains Wilson’s go-to guy.

If San Francisco is going to have success shutting down the Seahawks’ passing game, it’s going to have to start with Williams. The veteran corner has yielded a sub 50 passer rating when targeted this season and has put up three forced fumbles as well as two interceptions.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Seahawks Pass Defense

The Legion of Boom they are not. But Seattle’s pass defense has been great this season. The team has yielded 19 touchdown passes compared to 16 interceptions and ranks in the top five in passer rating allowed (84.1).

It goes without saying that the Garoppolo we saw in the fourth quarter against the Rams last week must be on display in Seattle. If he plays like we saw in the first three quarters last Saturday night, San Francisco will not come out on top here.

Garoppolo has been tremendous on the road this season, putting up 1,687 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 107.3 rating. That included a brilliant performance against the Saints in New Orleans just a few weeks back.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Seahawks 23

We’re going to with the 49ers to come out on top with an absolutely huge win in the Pacific Northwest Sunday night. The issues Seattle has a long the offensive line and at running back will be too much for the team to overcome.

Remember, San Francisco held Wilson in check back in Week 10 with a fully healthy offensive line and running back situation. With the game on his shoulders and not much help, we’re expecting the MVP candidate to struggle.

On the other side, Garoppolo has proven over and over again that he has that clutch gene. It will lead to him outplaying Wilson in Seattle en route to San Francisco earning the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

