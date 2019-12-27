NFL Week 17 Picks: Schedule, Odds And Expert Predictions Against The Spread

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after … [+] throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The final week of the 2019 NFL regular season is upon us and is shaping up to be an epic day of football. As is tradition, the league has condensed all 16 games into one action-packed Sunday, foregoing the usual Thursday and Monday contests to tidily wrap up the campaign and crystallize the 2019 NFL Playoff picture ahead of Wild Card weekend. There are a surprising number of postseason scenarios still in play during this final set of matchups, including two divisional crowns that are yet to be decided, the top two seeds in the NFC and the conclusion to the three-team race for the final Wild Card slot in the AFC.

Kickoffs begin as usual at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, but there isn’t too much to get excited for in this timeslot, even with eight games starting simultaneously. While half of the results could have an impact on the 2019 NFL Playoff standings, each of those four contests with clinching scenarios involves a double-digit favorite (New Orleans, New England and Green Bay, Kansas City) going up against an opponent that has nothing left to play after being officially eliminated from contention. On the bright side, the league shuffled the Week 17 schedule to make the latter half of Sunday’s slate as thrilling as possible. Fans will be scrambling to keep track of numerous meaningful matchups that all begin kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET, a slot headlined by the heated battle for the NFC East crown, one that will make two games (PHI vs. NYG and WAS vs. DAL) relevant. The day ends with a special Sunday Night Football event between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, a primetime game where the outcome will not only reveal the NFC West titlist, but will also determine how the conference’s top seeds shake out.

If you have been struggling to stay up on the latest playoff scenarios and need a fresh look at the postseason picture heading into the final week of the 2019 NFL season, you have come to the right place. Below you can find all the latest information on the current NFL standings, as well as what is at stake in Week 17. You can also find a complete viewing guide, including the full schedule, updated odds, starting times and TV information, for all 16 contests taking place on Sunday.

Those looking to make some wagers on this unique slate—Week 17 is always one of the toughest ones to bet and usually involves some massive line movement based on what coaches of teams with nothing to play for say they may do with their starters—can find some complimentary picks courtesy of Jon Price of SportsInformationTraders.com at the end of this article. Before seeing which teams the Vegas expert is taking during the final week of the campaign, make sure you check out the key betting trends for some of the top games on the board during Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.

NFL Week 17 Odds And TV Schedule

Matchup (Odds, Total) Start Time ET, Network

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (CLE -3, 44) 1 p.m., FOX

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (PK, 37) 1 p.m., FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (PK, 48) 1 p.m., FOX

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (NO -13, 46) 1 p.m., FOX

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (BUF -1.5, 36.5) 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (NE -15.5, 45) 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (GB -12.5, 43.5) 1 p.m., FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (KC -9, 45.5) 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (TEN -3.5, 45) 4:25 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (IND -3.5, 43) 4:25 p.m., CBS

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (DAL -11, 45.5) 4:25 p.m., FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (PHI -4, 45) 4:25 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (PIT -1.5, 37) 4:25 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (LAR -7, 49) 4:25 p.m., FOX

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (DEN -3, 41) 4:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (SF -3.5, 47) 8:20 p.m., NBC

NFL Playoff Picture And Standings – Week 17

CBS Sports posted the latest standings and current snap shot of the race to the 2019 NFL Playoffs:

2019 NFL Playoff Picture

CBS Sports

2019 NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios

AFC

The New England Patriots will clinch a first-round bye with a win or a Kansas City Chiefs loss. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC if they win and New England loses.

The Tennessee Titans control their own destiny, needing only a win over the Houston Texans in Week 17 to get into the postseason. If they fail to beat their AFC South rival, Tennessee can still get in if both the Steelers and Colts lose.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can make it into the field for the 2019 NFL Playoffs in several ways. The most direct would be a victory coupled with a Tennessee Titans loss, but a Tennessee loss, Oakland loss and Indianapolis win would also get them in.

The Oakland Raiders can secure the unlikeliest of playoff berths with a win and plenty of help. They would need Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers to both lose, as well as have the Indianapolis Colts win their Week 17 matchup. If all those scenarios occur, the Raiders still need some assistance from one of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots in the form of a victory, which would give Oakland the strength-of-victory tiebreaker it would need to get in the field over Pittsburgh.

NFC

The Philadelphia Eagles have the inside track to the NFC East crown, needing only a win over the New York Giants to claim the division. They would also secure the No. 4 slot on the NFC bracket if the Dallas Cowboys are defeated by the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys will be rooting for the G-Men, as Dallas would take the title if Philly is upset by the four-point underdog Giants and the Cowboys handle their business as massive favorites against the ‘Skins.

The San Francisco 49ers will clinch the NFC West by beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. A victory would also assure the club the top seed in the conference, making it an extremely important matchup for the organization. The Niners are a rare road favorite at CenturyLink Field, laying 3.5 points to a banged up Seahawks squad that has only gotten points at home on five prior occasions since the start of the 2013 campaign.

The Seattle Seahawks have just as much riding on the only primetime game of Week 17, as a “W” may not only mean the divisional crown, but a potential first-round bye and even the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Seahawks will know what is at stake before the game’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, and will be playing for the No. 2 seed if the Packers end up losing and homefield advantage if the Saints were upset as well.

The Green Bay Packers can lock up a first-round bye with a win in Week 17, but also would be assured the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the New Orleans Saints lose on Sunday. The Packers also have a shot at the No. 1 seed, needing to win and have the San Francisco 49ers lose to earn it.

The New Orleans Saints need some help to earn a break during Wild Card weekend. They would get the No. 2 seed with a victory over the Carolina Panthers, coupled with either of the Packers or 49ers losing. If Green Bay wins and San Francisco loses, the Saints would also earn a first-round bye regardless of what happens in their upcoming contest. New Orleans is still in the running for homefield advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs as well, needing to win and have both the Packers and 49ers lose their respective contests.

NFL Week 17 Betting Trends And Picks Against The Spread

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills own the best ATS record in the league during the 2019 NFL season, going 9-4-2 leading up to Week 17. Despite being locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, Buffalo is favored by 1.5 points at home against a New York Jets squad that is just 6-9 against the number this year. The Jets have fared especially poorly on the road, covering just twice in seven games.

Andrew Siciliano pointed out that the Bills will be matching up with either the Chiefs or Texans depending on how Week 17 shakes out:

It’s worth noting that this line has swung three points in favor of Gang Green after it became clear that Buffalo would have nothing to play for, but that shouldn’t deter bettors from backing the home side. Bills head coach Sean McDermott has gone on record claiming that he’ll be starting his healthy first-stringers, but there is a chance they don’t see extended action. Even if the Bills do opt to rest their starters—something the franchise hasn’t been in position to do since the year 2000—relatively early on, they still have the talent to win and should find a way to come out ahead against a foe that has nothing to look forward to but the offseason. Lay the points and watch as Buffalo picks up its 11th win, which would be the most wins the Bills have accumulated in a season in 20 years.

Pick: Bills -1.5

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS over their last seven meetings with the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys are double-digit favorites over this team for the first time since 2009, however, and failed to cover the last time they were giving 10 points or more against Washington. Dallas did secure a 31-21 win earlier in the 2019 NFL season, besting the ‘Skins on the road back in Week 2. The Cowboys will be desperate to win the final game of the year, as it gives them a chance to steal the NFC East crown away from rival Philadelphia Eagles after bungling it with a loss to their rival last week.

Gil Brandit found that Dallas boasts unprecedented point and yardage differential for a team below .500 in the post-merger NFL:

Bettors should be wary about going all-in on this Dallas team this week though, as it hasn’t been lucrative to back them as home chalk over the past decade. The Cowboys are a league-worst 20-36-1 ATS as a home favorite since Jason Garrett became head coach in 2010, while Washington has been competitive against the number on the road this year, going 4-2 ATS. This line has also shifted heavily in Dallas’ favor in recent days, moving from an open of 7.5 to 11 despite most of the public (58% of tickets, 61% of money) taking the Redskins. Don’t expect the Redskins to pull an outright upset, but they should be able to lean on their rushing attack to move the chains and grind some clock to keep the final score closer than the spread indicates.

Pick: Redskins +11

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints are 5-1 SU but just 2-4 ATS over their last six matchups with the Carolina Panthers. The Saints were favored in each of the last five games, covering just once in that span. These teams last met in late-November at the Superdome for a game that New Orleans was 10-point chalk in, but only edged out a 34-31 victory in thanks to a field goal from kicker Will Lutz with time expiring. Much has changed for the Panthers since that closely contested bout in Week 12, as the organization opted for a regime change and fired longtime head coach Ron Rivera following a Week 13 defeat. Since installing Perry Fewell as the interim head coach, Carolina has lost by double-digit margins and hasn’t covered in any of the three games they have played.

Adam Schefter reported that the Saints brought in Antonio Brown, the mercurial wideout who had an All-Pro career during his tenure with the Steelers and last played for the Patriots before being cut earlier in the 2019 NFL season, for a workout leading up to Week 17:

The Panthers are coming off one of their worst defeats of the 2019 NFL season, falling 38-6 to the middling Indianapolis Colts in a game that rookie quarterback Will Grier made his first career start in. He didn’t solve the turnover issues that plagued Kyle Allen—the signal-caller Grier replaced under center—after tossing three interceptions. Carolina is now mired in a seven-game losing streak and will have its work cut out in its attempt to end the 2019 NFL season on a high note. This is a motivated Saints foe that is favored by 13 points for a reason, as you can be sure they won’t be pulling any punches with the top seed in the NFC still at stake. It’s never easy to lay nearly two touchdowns on the road in the NFL, but it’s hard to envision a scenario in which New Orleans doesn’t go all out against their slumping rival with so much on the line. Considering this game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Saints won’t be able to find out their seeding until the results from later matchups come in, the smart play is to take the better team here and watch as the Saints dominate wire-to-wire to lock up a key win.

Pick: Saints -13

