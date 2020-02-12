Home Business Nicki Minaj Ties Kanye West For The Fifth-Most Hot 100 Hits Of All Time
written by Forbes February 12, 2020
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on … [+] Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj’s new single “Yikes” looks like it’s headed straight toward a lofty Hot 100 debut next week (after it has enjoyed a full tracking frame in which to rack up streams and sales), but before that happens, she’s already landed yet another win on the all-genre tally, and this one helps her advance on one of the most important all-time rankings in chart history.

As a featured rapper on Meghan Trainor’s new single “Nice to Meet Ya,” Minaj collects her one hundred and seventh Hot 100 placement this week. The track debuts at No. 89, and while that’s a lowly start, it’s enough to help the hip-hop superstar match one of the greatest and a past collaborator of hers.

With 107 Hot 100 hits to her credit, Minaj is now tied with Kanye West for the fifth-most placements in the chart’s history. West pulled ahead of his female counterpart late in 2019 as he collected a number of new charting tunes with songs featured on his albums Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born, his first official forays into gospel and Christian music.

Both Drake and the cast of the TV show Glee lead the way among all artists when it comes to the most Hot 100 hits, as the two have both placed 207 (exactly 100 more than both Minaj and West) tunes onto the tally. While the Glee actors and singers haven’t released anything new for years as the show has wrapped, Drake is sure to add to his total very soon, making history when he does.

Next up behind those two figures are Lil Wayne and Elvis Presley. The rapper just added four more cuts to his count thanks to his latest No. 1 album Funeral, while the rocker remains stationary, as he’s not going to tack on any new releases to his track record for the foreseeable future.

If Minaj’s new song “Yikes” does reach the Hot 100 in a little under a week, she will pass West, holding in fifth place but pushing him to sixth.

