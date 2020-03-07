Home Business Nico Rosberg Teams Up With Father Keke As World Champions Reunite Off The Track
Business

Nico Rosberg Teams Up With Father Keke As World Champions Reunite Off The Track

written by Forbes March 7, 2020
Nico Rosberg Teams Up With Father Keke As World Champions Reunite Off The Track
AUTO-PRIX-F1-MON-PRACTICE

Nico Rosberg (L) and father Keke are both Formula One world champions

AFP via Getty Images

Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, who claimed the crown in 2016 and then retired, has added a personal touch to his latest off-track venture.

The German-Finnish driver has teamed up with father Keke, the 1982 world champion, on film after doing a joint drive around the circuit together at the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix.

That collaboration led to Nico recruiting his dad to join his campaign for abstinence from drivers as part of the When You Drive, never Drink campaign he has been heavily involved in.

Rosberg junior says: “We did the father and son stunt at Monaco Grand Prix where we both drove our world championship winning cars.

“Why don’t we make a campaign around that? We had an amazing time and the outcome is beautiful.”

The video features the pair challenging each other at a range of events with Rosberg senior besting his son in most challenges until the very end.

Gianluca Di Tondo, senior global brand director for Heineken, says: “The idea was first discussed around last year’s When You Drive, Never Drink launch, when Nico expressed his wish to add a personal touch to the campaign.

“With Nico’s father, Keke Rosberg, also being a former F1 World Champion, it was only natural to think about bringing them together for the new advert. This led us to a creative idea of a relatable story about father and son “competition” of who drives, clearly landing the message that the best driver is the one who doesn’t drink.”

Di Tondo says: “We are focused on launching our current campaign with both Nico and Keke Rosberg, which we all worked hard to develop. However, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Nico to communicate the important message that When You Drive, Never Drink.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

iOS 13.4 Public Beta 4 Keeps Everyone Guessing

March 4, 2020

This New Privacy-First Search Engine Keeps Your Searches...

February 12, 2020

Together, Ebook Reviews And Previews Boost The Likelihood...

February 2, 2020

This Week In XR: Fifteen Reasons XR Has...

February 22, 2020

A Record Breaking $1.4 Million Raised For Make-A-Wish...

February 28, 2020

MLS Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Adidas Jersey Reveal...

February 7, 2020

Global Art Sales Fell In 2019, But US...

March 6, 2020

Residential Sales In South Florida Sputtered In November

December 24, 2019

2020 AFC Asian Champions League Hampered By Coronavirus...

February 9, 2020

A 5-1 Run Is Just What The Trail...

December 22, 2019

Leave a Comment