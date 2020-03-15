Home Business Nike Will Close All U.S. Stores In Response To The Coronavirus
Nike Will Close All U.S. Stores In Response To The Coronavirus

written by Forbes March 15, 2020
People walk by a Nike store in Manhattan on September 5, 2018 in New York, New York.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Topline: Nike will shut down all U.S. stores until March 27, the company announced Sunday, adding to a growing list of retailers deciding to close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

  • In addition to all U.S. stores, Nike will also shut down locations in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
  • Nike has 384 retail stores in the U.S., according to SEC filings.
  • The closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
  • Customers can still order from Nike’s online store while company-run facilities will implement social-distancing measures such as staggering work schedules and additional cleaning.
  • Apple, Patagonia, Glossier, Warby Parker and Urban Outfitters have also close retail locations in the wake of the pandemic.
  • The announcement comes as public health experts say Americans should limit their time in crowded public spaces in order to stem the disease’s spread and prevent a spike in cases that would overwhelm the U.S. health system.

Crucial quote: “The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Nike said in a statement.

Key background: American life has almost come to a halt as local governments and public health experts work to slow the spread of Covid-19. Employees have been told to work from home, schools and universities have moved their classes online, hundreds of major events and conferences have been canceled.

News peg: According to Johns Hopkins, 2,952 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., but public health experts say that number will grow as the virus continues to spread and testing becomes more widely available.

