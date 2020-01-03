Nina Nesbitt Joins Gabrielle Aplin For New Version Of ‘Miss You’

Gabrielle Aplin has tapped London pop songstress Nina Nesbitt to join her for a brand new version of the former’s 2016 single “Miss You.” The new version of the song, referred to as “Miss You 2” will serve as the penultimate track on Aplin’s upcoming full-length record, Dear Happy, which will see release on Jan. 17 through AWAL and her own label, NeverFade Records.

Nesbitt’s feature is a seamless inclusion that serves the single well. Breathing new life into the ripe-for-radio pop offering, Aplin and Nesbitt pair perfectly for a track that holds up wonderfully over three years since its initial release.

“I’m so excited to be featuring on Gabrielle’s new version of ‘Miss You,’” Nesbitt says. “We have known each other for a long time and one of my first ever gigs was supporting her at a gig in 2011. I’ve always been a big fan of her work and I’m so happy we’ve finally had the chance to collaborate.”

“I’m so happy to have Nina on ‘Miss You,’” Aplin concurs. “We came through as artists around the same time. We have been of both sides of an ever-changing industry and both decided to independently take control of our careers and success. The initial release of ‘Miss You’ feels like the start of that for me, and I’m thrilled that Nina has added her voice to a new version of one of my favourite songs of mine.”

Stream the new, collaborative version of Aplin’s hit “Miss You” below.

Nina Nesbitt (left) and Gabrielle Aplin (right)

Nat Michele Davis

