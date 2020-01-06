Nine Strategies For Building An Effective Business Team

Building a solid team is one of the best ways to ensure success and longevity for your business. However, finding the right people isn’t always easy.

Small business hiring can be an especially daunting process, since you’re seeking qualified team members who are also aligned with your business’ vision and growth goals. That’s why we asked nine Young Entrepreneur Council members how you can be sure you’re hiring those who are going to help take your business to new heights. Read on for their best advice.

Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Know Exactly What You Need

Sourcing the right candidates, conducting interviews, determining culture fit and other tasks all take unspeakable amounts of time. That makes knowing exactly what you need all the more important. It’s not as simple as creating a job description or denoting a set of responsibilities and requirements. It takes looking at your team, your group or even your entire company. Think strategically about how the roles will fit together so that you can not only optimize for the hire, but also optimize for the business. People will tell you that you need this or that role to build a team and sure, you might or you might not. Each business is different and requires specific care in how it is cultivated. That starts by asking the hard questions about what you don’t have and need, not what looks good. – Giorgina Gottlieb, Squelch

2. Ask Your Network For Referrals

We’ve tried it all: posting on the big job sites, emailing our newsletter, running ads for our job openings and the thing that has worked the absolute best has been hiring through our network. This means asking people who they are working with and who they know that might do what we’re looking for. From there, we’re usually able to think of a few people to approach and if we’ve created a compelling enough offer for them to join our team, we then do a trial run of about two months. That gives us a chance to make sure that we’re on the same page and that we’ll work well together. It’s also important to have realistic expectations. Usually during that time, the new person is learning a lot, but you can tell by how they interact with you how they’ll do! – Nathalie Lussier, AccessAlly

3. Have A Comprehensive Candidate Selection Process

Like building our own product, we continuously improve our hiring process so that we’re able to bring on great talent. We’ve found three key factors that allow us to hire the right people. First, we ensure we attract a large candidate pool by posting the job opening on targeted sites. We make sure our job posts clearly describes the responsibilities and expectations of the role as well as our company’s mission, culture and benefits. Then, we have our final candidates go through a rigorous interview process that tests for both skill and culture fit. Lastly, a great workplace attracts great people, so throughout our interview process, we emphasize our team’s strong values and drive to help one another thrive. – Nanxi Liu, Enplug

4. Give Candidates A Trial Period

We have a lofty vetting process with Google Forms and three rounds of interviews, but until you see someone in action, it’s tough to judge. I’ve had candidates come through that people weren’t sure of. They said they probably could do the work, but had concerns. I reminded them we have a 90-day trial period, which helped the team get on board and gave candidates the opportunity to surprise us—which they have. The only time we let people go were those who did not go through the 90-day trial period. They stayed on for one to two years, disrupting productivity and morale. In that trial period, new hires get a salary, holidays and laptop. All other benefits are withheld until day 91. It’s also a two-way street. It’s a great time for candidates to see if our culture is right for them. – Kerry Guard, MKG Marketing

5. Hire Based On Potential

While there are clear-cut reasons to hire someone for a specific position, sometimes it’s not all about the résumé. We’ve hired a couple of individuals when we didn’t have job openings posted just because we saw the person’s value and knew they would help the company grow as a whole. One instance of this occurred when I hired a candidate who is now my Director of Strategy. I didn’t know exactly what I needed; I just knew I needed someone who could serve as an extension of me so that I could focus on the bigger picture, vision and growth of the business. What started as a PR position ended up turning into my right-hand employee. By seeing the potential in the person beyond what the position entailed, I was able to hire someone who was dedicated and saw the same vision I saw for the business. – Annie Eaton, Futurus

6. Thoroughly Vet Every Candidate

Every company has a different process for hiring and onboarding employees. If you feel like you aren’t hiring the right people, it’s because you need a better vetting process. Part of this is choosing the best candidates from the applications you receive. From there, knowing the right questions to ask is important to assess their skill set and determine their capabilities. Bringing them in for multiple interviews rather than just one is also a great way to vet thoroughly and ensure you’re making the right hiring choice. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

7. Assess The Value They Bring To The Team

From the past 15 years, one of the key lessons learned when looking for new team members is to find people who specialize in different skill sets, can bring value and knowledge to the team, embrace the same core values as you and believe in the company or product you are trying to build. Of course, there should also be several points of consideration in the hiring process to ensure there is a great fit. Checking references, work samples and performing background checks should always have a place in the hiring decision. Also, expectations from both sides should also be laid out, and it’s better to be honest about the normal day’s work than oversell and wind up disappointed. – Terry Tateossian, Socialfix Media

8. Look For Passionate Multitaskers

I spend time gathering and interviewing a wide variety of people from different cultures, making sure they go through a strict background check and a hard test before choosing them. I check their character through a long chat and their ability to multitask under a trial period. Expose them to different roles and see how efficient they are. In the end, I don’t need someone with a résumé; I need someone who is passionate, trustworthy, willing to learn different tasks and can joyfully work with others. – Daisy Jing, Banish

9. Get The Right Training Processes In Place

Picking the right candidate for the job is important. A consistent and quick interview process, as well as knowing exactly what role you need to fill are all critical components of picking the right candidate. A strong cover letter from a potential candidate detailing how they would contribute is more valuable than any series of quizzes you could give a new potential candidate to test their abilities. Consistent company onboarding with a training process for company culture and work ethic is more critical than person selection. You cannot build a great team without providing them with resources to improve or without creating a framework in which your employees are encouraged to contribute and engage. As a leader, it is your job to show up consistently for your team and highlight your company values. – Darby Cox, Smoke Cartel Inc

Source