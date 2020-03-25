No Help For UK Airlines Or Airports, Despite Coronavirus Liquidity Crisis

The UK government has decided against a blanket rescue package for its airlines or airports despite the impact of coronavirus on the aviation sector. As the BBC reports, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK would only step in to help airlines as “a last resort.”

IATA reported yesterday that the spread of coronavirus has resulted in severe government restrictions affecting 98% of the world’s passenger market, and that even airlines in good standing may collapse without immediate access to capital.

Unlike other governments in Europe which are stepping in to rescue their flagships, the UK faces a complex set of choices. British Airways—which is owned by the Spanish airline group IAG—had previously argued against UK government aid for embattled Flybe.

Low-cost carrier easyJet had asked the government for backing for commercial loans. But what the airline indicates is a legal obligation to pay £171 million ($204 million) in dividends to shareholders, including £60 million ($71 million) to the airline’s founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has put the airline at a disadvantage as the Guardian reports.

In what might have been an effort to address similar criticism Richard Branson had committed to investing an additional $250 million in the Virgin group, which includes Virgin Atlantic. Branson had also urged the UK government to offer up to £7.5 billion ($8.9 billion) in emergency state support for the embattled airline industry.

IATA estimates that the world’s airlines will need up to $200 billion in liquidity to cover the drop in traffic, and is forecasting a slow recovery. European airline revenue is expected to drop by 46% this year and the region’s airlines are expected to lose up to $76 billion in revenue in 2020. As they adapt to much lower demand and restrictions on routes, Europe’s airlines are expected to lower passenger capacity by as much as 90% during the second quarter of this year compared to last year, and 45% lower for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2019

With airline traffic stalling, UK airports, like their European counterparts are also feeling pressure butt the UK government has made no provision for them either.

According to figures published by Eurocontrol, London’s Heathrow Airport had experienced a 58% drop in arrivals and departures as of Sunday, March 22, compared to last year. London Gatwick’s arrival and departures had decreased by 67%. And London Stansted had lost 71% of its arrivals and departures.

With reduced foot-traffic, airport concessionaires lose income and face the prospect of closing, which will put more jobs at risk. ACI EUROPE had previously forecast that Europe’s airports could lose €2 billion ($2.26 billion) in revenue for the first quarter of the year, and warned that they face a critical liquidity crisis.

