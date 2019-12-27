No way: Nets miss Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert in embarrassing loss to Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 21: Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to a foul in the … [+] second half of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on December 21, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

I know. I know.

The Nets are better without Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

Nothing to see here. Move along.

At least that’s been the take of many as Brooklyn has managed to survive and thrive without both of its top two scorers.

But an embarrassing home loss to the Knicks in which the Nets shot an abysmal 26.2 percent and scored 82 points proved otherwise.

Of course Brooklyn misses Irving and LeVert.

Few teams can withstand the loss of two cornerstone players for a prolonged period. And for the most part, the Nets have, going 12-7 since Irving went down with a right shoulder impingement on Nov. 14.

But their 94-82 defeat on Thursday night to a New York club that came in with a 7-24 record served as a reality check.

“Let’s go with too much egg nog. I don’t know what else to tell you,” said Spencer Dinwiddie, who has been stellar of late and scored 25 points (although he shot 5-for-15 from the field).

Dinwiddie always relishes beating Brooklyn’s city rivals. Yet all he could do was laugh this pitiful performance off.

“I mean, sure (it stings more), but we shot 27 percent from the field,” Dinwiddie said. “We played really, really bad. Laughably bad, honestly. We shot really, really bad. Probably historically bad.”

The Nets somehow managed to shoot 25.5 percent in 1989 — so they’ve shot worse. But they made just eight two-point field goals on Thursday night — the fewest in an NBA game in 69 years.

Dinwiddie has done his part. But the team’s supporting cast has struggled, with Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple slumping from the field.

“They just outplayed us,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Plain and simple.”

It seems like LeVert (thumb) is close to a return. He just needs a couple contact practices before he gets back. And the Nets sure could use him at the backup point guard spot as they look to slowly reintegrate him into the lineup. Temple served as Dinwiddie’s No. 2 on Thursday night.

As for Irving (shoulder), Atkinson refuted a report that he could need another 2-3 weeks before he returns. So his timetable, as it’s been ever since Brooklyn thought he’d be day-to-day, remains TBD.

“Yes I do mind,” Irving politely replied when asked for an update as he was leaving the arena. “I’ll talk when I’m ready.”

Meanwhile, embattled Knicks executives Steve Mills and Scott Perry were slapping fives with their players in the tunnel to the visiting locker room — winners in decisive fashion on this night.

Source