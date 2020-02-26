‘Not Enough Football’: Locals Write Barcelona’s Champions League Hopes Off Following Napoli Draw

NAPLES, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: Arturo Vidal and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona stand disappointed during … [+] the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Paolo on February 25, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann handing them a lifeline with his 57th minute equaliser, FC Barcelona managed to escape the Stadio San Paolo with a 1-1 draw against Napoli on Tuesday night.

Losing Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets to suspensions, they must now try and finish the Italians off at the Camp Nou in three weeks’ time in what will be their toughest test in the Champions League thus far.

Yet even if they do manage to pass it, Barça have already been written off by the local press unflattered by what they saw, with two journalists from Catalonia’s daily newspaper SPORT in particular adamant in their claims.

On Wednesday morning, Lluis Mascaro wrote a piece entitled ‘There isn’t enough football in Barça to win the Champions League’. Within, he scoffed that “this Barcelona will find it hard to reach that objective with these players and with this game” while “far form Europe’s elite” with only “a Messi miracle” able to prevent them from avoiding “more disappointment”.

“What we saw on Tuesday in Naples was the best demonstration that the Champions League is close to becoming a new nightmare,” he continued, before going on to criticise coach Quique Setien’s strange first XI.

“Quique Setien put on Valverde’s face when he made the line up. Four central midfielders to try and control the ball. He achieved his objective but it counted for nothing. Barça touched it, touched it, touched it again but without depth. Not one shot on target in the first half against a Napoli that sat very deep to deactivate Barça. And on top of that Junior’s error gave Dries Mertens a goal,” it was explained.

“Things had to change after the second half,” Mascaro noted. “Barça made defensive mistakes and Messi was right, playing like this they will not win the Champions League. Not even progress to the quarters. Griezmann’s goal put make up on the result, but not the bad, boring play and lack of efficiency. The 1-1 gives them a chance of going through, but the reality is that at this Barça there’s no football beyond what Messi offers,” it was concluded.

This was of course a nod to a Messi interview in rival sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo last Thursday, where the Ballon d’Or winner used a similar choice of words to say that in its current incarnation, the Blaugrana are not ‘enough’ to go all the way to Istanbul and land the big-eared trophy for the sixth time in their history on May 30.

Elsewhere, Mascaro’s director Ernest Folch came to similar conclusions after watching last night’s game.

‘Like this it’s almost impossible to win the Champions League’ is the title he went for, remarking that a “mediocre Barça took from Naples an excellent result”, which leaves them in a “priveliged position” to advance.

Highlighting that if Valverde had gone with the same “ultraconservative” team selection – which “sent a disastorous message – “they”, the critics, “would have run rivers of ink for weeks”, Folch’s stressed that the truth is “Barça are today a depleted team, in which serious planning problems arise”.

“Whether by game, by planning, or by the lack of troops [available], the diagnosis is clear: [like] this [it] is almost impossible to win the Champions League,” he finished.

