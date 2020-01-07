NVE’s Brett Hyman Believes Diversity Is The Key To Cutting-Edge Creativity

As building diverse workforces and diverse workplaces becomes more important, I want to profile business leaders who have been thoughtful and intentional in creating workplaces that embrace different people, needs, and skill sets.

This interview features Brett Hyman, the president and founder of NVE Experience Agency, an experiential marketing agency and event production company guided by the principle that the right moment will transform someone forever. Brett believes his Los Angeles roots have helped him connect on a deeper level with the people and trends that shape culture and, in turn, have enabled NVE to produce truly unique and effective brand experiences. As a leader working within media, Hyman is committed to the equal representation of ideas from a diverse set of experiences.

Brett Hyman

Brett Hyman

Serenity Gibbons: What responsibility, if any, do you feel leaders have regarding building diverse workplaces?

Brett Hyman: Leaders are responsible for shaping the culture of an organization through its vision, mission, and values. We are in the media business; as such, equal representation is a responsibility I believe in and take very seriously.

We build experiential campaigns for the entertainment industry for brands like adidas that strive to serve minority communities in significant ways. That includes adidas Legacy, which helps inner-city high school students achieve better access to career opportunities. We couldn’t create these campaigns effectively without a diverse team. Having diversity means we’ll get different ideas, and in the end, we are an ideas company, which is why diversity is so important.

You can pay lip service to diversity in your projects, but honestly, you can’t really achieve it unless your company actually is diverse. We did a trust exercise internally that proved that to our leadership team, and it was fascinating to learn how different people’s backgrounds were. Since 2018, we’ve had a 144% increase in diversity.

At NVE, we want to grow not just the company, but also grow as individuals and as a community. We bring our community together in forums that promote well-being and learning through our wellness program and lunch-and-learns. Each person has a unique perspective to bring to the table.

Gibbons: What’s one piece of advice you would give to a minority considering a future in business?

Hyman: Find a mentor. An increasing number of companies are offering apprenticeships, which provide a more in-depth opportunity to develop a relationship with a mentor. This is a chance to launch your career that you otherwise wouldn’t get without years of experience.

While a degree in business or a related field is helpful, getting real-world experience through internships and related positions is an alternative to going to an expensive college. This also provides opportunities to explore your passions, network, and learn about different career paths. When you get your foot in the door, take advantage of the moment with a good work ethic. Learn, listen, and ask questions.

You have to equip yourself for success in the business world. Education is important; starting in high school, apply yourself and arm yourself with as much knowledge as you can. Get scholarships. You can always keep learning.

Gibbons: If you could go back and talk to the child version of yourself, what would you say to prepare yourself for your entrepreneurial journey?

Hyman: Don’t take any chance for experience for granted, especially those you gravitate toward naturally. The single most important thing I did in high school was be on the debate team. I would never have thought that.

It’s all about listening. Listen to your gut instincts, and follow them. They will help you stay at the forefront of your business. Also, listen to your team because your teammates have valuable insights and can guide you around your blind spots.

Finally, you don’t have to be friends with everyone, but don’t burn any bridges.

Gibbons: What do you see the U.S. business landscape looking like in 10 years?

Hyman: I see more women and minorities in top leadership roles of Fortune 500 companies, including being represented on the boards of directors for large companies. In general, we’re heading toward a global community where those in leadership structures are going to come from all different backgrounds and cultures.

Gibbons: What’s your current view of diversity in the workplace, and how has it evolved?

Hyman: Diversity isn’t just a number or statistic — it enhances your ideas, and it enhances the experience of the people around you. Diversity enhances your product, which is something that wouldn’t happen without having alternative perspectives.

At NVE, we’re trying to build the next-generation agency. The next generation is global, diverse, and inclusive, so reflecting that internally is absolutely essential.

NVE is a relatively young company, and we started by hiring from my network of professionals working in the industry. As the company grew, I developed pillars of conduct, which included development, collaboration, and wellness. These pillars guided our hiring and recruiting process beyond just my network. They led us to hire men and women from diverse backgrounds who were passionate about creating meaningful events and building bonds with our clients.

Gibbons: As a leader in the marketing space, how do you feel your work is impacted by diversity issues?

Hyman: Again, it’s really about the relationship between a diverse internal culture and the quality of the final product. The nexus between those two things is ideas. The more diversity you have, the better your ideas because of the increased chance a truly great idea has of being born.

NVE is undergoing phenomenal growth, and as we grow, we’re committed to hiring a diverse team. As I mentioned, in the past 18 months, we’ve increased our diversity by 144% through our hiring processes. Each member of our leadership team believes that working with people with diverse viewpoints and experiences enables us to stay on the cutting edge of creativity.

Gibbons: How do you view your role in terms of furthering inclusive representation in the media and marketing industries?

Hyman: We take this role very seriously, with an eye toward the future. We fully recognize that diversity is more than just a word — it’s the direction that the world is headed. It’s the future. And you can either ignore that reality, or you can embrace it. We fully embrace it, and we feel that puts us at a major advantage, as it ensures that we’re looking forward instead of back.

Fostering diverse talent goes beyond hiring for entry-level positions. Our role is not just to hire a diverse team, but also to give team members the opportunity to grow their talents and abilities through mentorship and career mobility. This year, we created a leadership development program that gives our future leaders the tools to grow and develop as managers, as well as to deepen their connections with our leadership team.

Source