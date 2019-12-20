NXT Beats AEW In Key Demo For The First Time To Close 2019

Fans and wrestlers alike flood the ring to celebrate with new women’s champion Rhea Ripley to close … [+] the December 19, 2019 edition of NXT.

There was a creeping feeling that it might happen, and it did: According to the top cable originals list at ShowBuzzDaily.com for Wednesday, December 18, 2019, WWE’s NXT defeated AEW’s Dynamite in the key demographic, adults 18-49, for the first time. It took 12 shows head to head for this to happen, after NXT had won the total viewers battle twice (weeks eight and nine) and tied Dynamite once in the same metric (week 11). With AEW off next week, that’s it for the war as far as 2019 goes, although there will be a new episode of NXT on Christmas Night featuring new, previously-recorded matches.

WWE edged out a victory with a 0.27% rating in the key demo, good enough for 28th place among cable originals, to AEW’s 0.25%, which landed them in 30th place. NXT also won the total viewers battle with 795,000 viewers to Dynamite’s 683,000. WWE also made gains over last week, where they did a 0.24% demo rating and 778,000 total viewers, good enough for 21st place, to AEW’s 0.28% demo rating, tied total viewers, and 11th place ranking.

Cable viewing on Wednesday was, of course, skewed by the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, with 11 of the top 15 shows being news programming. This appeared to hurt both wrestling shows not just in general, but especially among adults aged 50+. There are definitely anomalous qualities to this week’s numbers, and as such they shouldn’t be taken in a vacuum, but that doesn’t mean that AEW brass shouldn’t also be mindful of the end of the 11 show-long streak in the key demo.

This week’s Dynamite was widely viewed as the weakest show so far, with a less-enthused live crowd than usual and the overall negative reaction to the show-closing angle where a less-repackaged-than-expected Dark Order, now also including John Silver and Alex Reynolds, beat down The Elite. It wasn’t what anybody wanted to see, it took up the last five minutes of the show, it brought back the Dark Order without the tweaking fans were hoping for, and it served as a reminder of the previous week’s “invisible cameraman” segment with Silver and Reynolds that went against the stated AEW ethos.

Still, AEW has been responsive to fan feedback, so it’s far from a reason for anyone to throw in the towel.

