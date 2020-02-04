Home Finance NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange Reportedly Makes Takeover Bid For eBay
written by Forbes February 4, 2020
    EBAY EARNS

    Pedestrians walk past eBay Inc. signage at the entrance to the company’s headquarters in San Jose, … [+] California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Ebay is expected to release earnings figures on January 25.

    David Paul Morris/Bloomberg © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

    Topline: The owner of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange, is interested in taking over eBay in a deal that may value the company at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

    • Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that Intercontinental Exchange has previously approached eBay about a deal and recently did so again.
    • The companies aren’t in formal talks, and eBay could ultimately decline the offer.
    • EBay’s current market cap is $28 billion, and a massive takeover deal could be worth over $30 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, given the premium Intercontinental Exchange may have to pay.
    • If a deal comes together, Intercontinental Exchange may only be looking to acquire EBay’s core e-commerce business as it looks to help eBay compete with Amazon and Walmart. 
    • Intercontinental Exchange is not as interested in eBay’s classifieds unit, which has recently come under fire from activist investors for dragging down shareholder value.
    • EBay shares increased 8.3% in after-hours trading, while Intercontinental Exchange sunk 6.6%

    Key background: Ebay sold its ticketing service StubHub for $4.05 billion in response to pressure from activist shareholders Starboard Group and Elliott Management. Those same investors have been applying pressure on eBay to sell its classifieds business, which includes 11 online classified websites across Europe, Canada, Mexico and South Africa.

